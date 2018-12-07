All Brightwood College campuses are closing, the college’s parent company, Education Corporation of America, announced to students Wednesday.
Students at all campuses, including one in Hammond, will be allowed to finish out the current term which ends on Friday, Education Corporation of America spokeswoman Diane Worthington said.
“After many years of training students for new careers, it is with a heavy heart that today we announce that Education Corporation of America (ECA) is closing all its career colleges effective with the completion of the current module or term for most of its students,” Worthington said in a statement. “We will work with students to ensure access to their transcripts so they can complete their studies at another school.”
The Hammond campus at 7833 Indianapolis Blvd. offered courses in medical assisting and massage therapy, among others.
Education Corporation of America purchased Kaplan Higher Education campuses in October 2015, and rebranded its two Indiana campuses as Brightwood College in January 2016.
The Brightwood College closures come shortly after the private, for-profit college operator learned it would likely be losing its accreditation in the near future, according to a letter emailed to students from Education Corporation of America CEO Stu Reed.
He further explained in the message that recent added Department of Education requirements hampered Education Corporation of America’s ability to attract needed investor support.
Education Corporation of America will close all of its associated campuses including Brightwood Career Institute, Ecotech Institute, Golf Academy of America and Virginia College.
A student information page on Education Corporation of America’s website said the company will upload details on recommended transfer locations and transcript request procedures beginning Dec. 17.
“We are proud of our thousands of graduates who have entered the workforce with skills they acquired at our schools along with our faculty and staff who have shown unwavering support for our students,” Worthington said. “This is not the outcome that we envisioned and is one that we recognize will have a dramatic effect on our students, employees and many partners.”