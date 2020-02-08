Building careers: Region students test out work opportunities in job shadow day

The Munster teen said she's been drawn to construction work since observing her babysitter's husband worked to remodel his daughter's bedroom when Vessa was just 5 years old.

She joined the Area Career Center program the first year she was allowed, beginning the two-year program which teaches roofing, plumbing, masonry and electrical work — all skills Vessa said she hopes to apply in a career.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Area Career Center classes allow students across 16 disciplines to earn college credits and career certifications before high school graduation.

Vessa said through a partnership with the Carpenters Local 1005, she'll be able to bypass the union’s entrance test and get to work sooner after graduation.

The Munster senior said she doesn’t have a favorite trade or preferred type of site to work, but is rather focusing on growing a broad range of skills through her Area Career Center studies.

"I just want to know everything," Vessa said.

The Area Career Center, which accepts students from a dozen partner high schools, facilitated more than 130 job shadows Tuesday — some secured through partnerships, some by the students themselves, Tatalovich said.