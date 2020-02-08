You are the owner of this article.
Building careers: Region students test out work opportunities in job shadow day
Building careers: Region students test out work opportunities in job shadow day

Job Shadow

Dan Rios, a carpenter with Kusiak Construction, guides Hammond Area Career Center student Kya Vessa through preparing to install new hardwood flooring in a Merrillville home during a job shadow on Feb. 4.

 Carley Lanich, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Jumping right in Tuesday morning, Kya Vessa dropped to her knees to remove nails from a white, painted door frame, lying on the floor in the basement of a Merrillville home.

Vessa watched as carpenter Dan Rios measured and secured the basement wall opening where the frame would be replaced after a car plowed through the front of the Merrillville home, causing an estimated $13,000 in needed repairs.

It was one of several projects the Munster High School senior was allowed to assist on in a series of Hammond Area Career Center work-based learning experiences arranged two days after National Groundhog Job Shadow Day.

Job Shadow

Dan Rios, left, shows Munster High School senior Kya Vessa how to safely cut into hardwood flooring Feb. 4 as she shadows a Kusiak Construction team for the day as a part of her Hammond Area Career Center construction technology program.

Annually, schools across the country have used the Feb. 2 holiday as an opportunity to engage their students in experiential learning.

Because Groundhog Day fell on a Sunday this year, Hammond Work-based Learning Coordinator Marty Tatalovich said the career center decided to push back to Tuesday, a school day.

"We tell them 'You are an employee,'" Tatalovich said. "For the full day, whatever these guys are doing, Kya's expected to do."

Vessa, a second-year student in the Area Career Center's construction technology, spent her day observing and pitching in with Rios and contractor Ron Villalobos of Kusiak Construction, bringing her class experience to life in a real-world setting.

The Munster teen said she's been drawn to construction work since observing her babysitter's husband worked to remodel his daughter's bedroom when Vessa was just 5 years old.

She joined the Area Career Center program the first year she was allowed, beginning the two-year program which teaches roofing, plumbing, masonry and electrical work — all skills Vessa said she hopes to apply in a career.

Job Shadow

Kya Vessa, right, of Munster High School, helps carpenter Dan Rios measure and fit a door frame Feb. 4 in a Merrillville home renovation project as a part of a construction technology job shadow experience.

The Area Career Center classes allow students across 16 disciplines to earn college credits and career certifications before high school graduation.

Vessa said through a partnership with the Carpenters Local 1005, she'll be able to bypass the union’s entrance test and get to work sooner after graduation.

The Munster senior said she doesn’t have a favorite trade or preferred type of site to work, but is rather focusing on growing a broad range of skills through her Area Career Center studies.

"I just want to know everything," Vessa said.

The Area Career Center, which accepts students from a dozen partner high schools, facilitated more than 130 job shadows Tuesday — some secured through partnerships, some by the students themselves, Tatalovich said.

Students were placed for a full day in a range of work environments, everywhere from local businesses to the Lake County Superior Court.

Job Shadow

Dan Rios, left, and Ron Villalobos of Kusiak Construction discuss next steps for a renovation project Feb. 4 at a home in Merrillville as Munster High School senior Kya Vessa follows the team for a day as a part of a Hammond Area Career Center job shadow opportunity.

The efforts will continue beyond the career center’s selected Job Shadow Day, with additional work visits scheduled later in the week and some students extended their experience into a full internship.

“We love for the next generation to come in and get trained,” said Kusiak Construction owner David Kusiak, who also sits on the Area Career Center's construction technology advisory committee. “Once you have a trade, you have a skill for life.”

Education Reporter

Carley Lanich covers education in Lake County and throughout the Region. She comes to Northwest Indiana from Indianapolis and studied journalism at the IU Media School in Bloomington.

