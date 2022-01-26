Bulldog Buddies preschool coordinator resigns

CROWN POINT — School district administrators emailed parents Tuesday morning to inform them that Bulldog Buddies Preschool Coordinator Christy Terrill has resigned.

"We thank her for the work she has done this year and wish her the best of luck in her next endeavors," the email read.

The resignation comes after several parents expressed concerns with the curriculum and approach that the Bulldog Buddies program has taken this year.

The program began in August 2021 as a preschool for children with Individualized Education Plans and for general education students. Prior to the program, students with IEPs attended the Crown Point Learning Center for preschool, where classes were taught by instructors licensed in special education.

Students with IEPs attend the program for free, as required by law, while general education families pay a monthly fee. Due to the enrollment of general education students, classes are led by instructors with at least an associate-level degree from an accredited institution in the area of early childhood education. The program also has three instructors who are licensed in special education, known as “resource instructors.”

The program emphasizes a play-based approach, using hands-on activities to incorporate learning. The creation of Bulldog Buddies included some changes to the curriculum of the former preschool program, though that program also included play-based learning.

However, several parents expressed concerns at the December school board meeting regarding the progress their children were making and arguing that the program had lost its structure and academic focus.

Other parents have expressed satisfaction with the program, and administrators have said the changes from the former program were not as significant as some parents perceive them to be.

