Bus driver shortage fuels change in chool start, dismissal times

Merrillville schools will see a change in start and dismissal times in the 2022-23 school year to help combat the ongoing bus driver shortage.

Merrillville High School and Pierce Middle School will begin at 7:40 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m. All five elementary schools will begin at 8:25 a.m. and dismiss at 3:05 p.m. Merrillville Intermediate School will start at 9:15 a.m. and dismiss at 3:45 p.m.

Currently, the high school starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 3:15 p.m. The elementary schools and intermediate school begin at 7:55 a.m. and end at 2:15 p.m. The middle school starts at 8:35 a.m. and ends at 3:20 p.m.

They are now one of many school corporations in the area to change start times for next year, including Portage Township Schools and the School City of Hammond.

Merrillville has a fleet of 94 buses that transport approximately 6,400 students daily during the school year and cover 2,600 miles per day.

According to the school corporation's website, they are always seeking new drivers and will provide paid training, paid CDL skills tests and Department of Transportation physicals, competitive wages and a full-time benefits package.

According to Superintendent Nicholas Brown, reasons for the bus driver shortage include drivers finding other positions, low pay and health risks due to serving a young population. At the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, children age 5 to 11 were not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. They became eligible in October.

The Hustle, a news organization that primarily covers business, said the median age for bus drivers is 56 and the median age for all jobs of 42. In this age bracket, workers are 25 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who are 18-29.

Gary Community School Corp. often did not run routes last school year due to ongoing impacts of the shortage. During a recent DUAB meeting, the district discussed concerns about the bus contract for next year.

When the School City of Hammond changed its start times, board member Carlotta Blake-King said this is just a Band-Aid for a larger issue. She said the greater issue is paying bus drivers their worth.

"Throughout the 2021-22 school year, our human resource and transportation departments have worked to find solutions to this major issue," Brown said. "We have purchased local advertising, participated in job fairs and increased the starting pay for bus drivers so we could attract additional drivers for the 2022-23 school year."

Instead of waiting and hoping the corporation will be able to hire more drivers, changing school start and dismissal times is hoped to allow Merrillville to safely transport students to and from school.

The schedule was approved Tuesday at the Merrillville board of trustees meeting and will go into effect Aug. 17, the first day of school.

"We hope by approving and advertising the new school schedule in advance of the school year, parents and guardians will have time to adjust their home schedules," Brown said.

Bus route information will be posted on Merrillville schools' website closer to the start of school.

To learn more, parents can contact the school corporation's central office at 219-650-5300.

