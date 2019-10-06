The traditional college format doesn't work for everybody.
Work or family responsibilities can make it difficult to attend daily classes.
Calumet College of St. Joseph in Whiting understands that, so it offers options.
The Organization Management program, offered since 1993, is one of its options designed to help adults get a degree while they handle other obligations, said Ginger Rodriguez, vice president for academic affairs at CCSJ.
Those with about two years of college credit can earn a degree in about 14 months through the program.
“Our program values the experiences students bring into the classroom and encourages students to explore academically sound alternative methods for fulfilling their educational goals ... at an accelerated pace and apply knowledge gained from the integration of work and classroom experiences,” ” the program mission statement says.
Rodriguez said students in the program are often older than 24 and looking to advance their careers with a bachelor's degree.
“These students often work and have a family,” Rodriguez said, “We find them to be very motivated and determined to achieve their goals, and the program design helps them balance their pursuit of a college education with their daily life.”
“The comprehensive curriculum combines in-person and online work so classes can be completed in seven weeks and the program as a whole in a little over a year,” Rodriguez said.
Students attend classes one night each week. One class takes place from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. and a second follows from 8 to 10.
You have free articles remaining.
Studies continue outside of those weekly classes, and students can complete tasks online using tablets.
“This convenient scheduling allows students to start the program when it is best for them,” Rodriguez said, of the program that has adapted to changing needs.
She said more than 800 students have earned degrees through CCSJ's Organization Management program, and they have found employment in a variety of fields.
“Most program graduates become leaders in Northwest Indiana and the adjacent Chicagoland communities, taking supervisory and upper management roles in banking, business, industry, health care management and public safety,” Rodriguez said.
Those interested in pursuing a degree through the program must have a minimum of 52 transfer hours, professional work experience and a cumulative college GPA of at least 2.0 on a 4.0 scale, according to CCSJ.
But students do not have to pursue a particular major before joining the Organization Management program.
“Organization Management is appropriate for students from any academic background,” Rodriguez said, “Initial classes in organizational behavior, writing and research and communications help all students master the vocabulary and ideas at the basis of successful management.”
Other classes include human resources, accounting, information technology and strategic management.
The faculty for the Organization Management program, directed by Roy Scheive, includes professors with expertise in multiple fields.
Visit www.ccsj.edu/organizationmanagement for information about the CCSJ's Organization Management program.