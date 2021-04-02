Calumet College of St. Joseph unveils new, 'more collaborative,' library space

WHITING — When Calumet College of St. Joseph students returned from spring break March 15, they were greeted with a made over Specker Library.
Renovation plans for the library, considered a hub for the commuter campus, began this summer, as the college looked to upgrade the space to make it more inviting to students, College President Amy McCormack told The Times.
"This entire space used to be books and stacks. ... We wanted a place that offered a variety of study spaces for students," McCormack said.
McCormack said the renovations cost about $180,000, and the project was funded through a $1 million grant from the Lilly Endowment.
The project began this academic year, with the carpet being replaced over Christmas break, McCormack said, noting temporary furniture was in place for about six weeks while the new library furniture was installed over spring break.
"We were trying to bring together tutoring, which is around the corner, library services, study areas, disability support services, to make this a space where we can have cross-functional areas," McCormack said.
Moveable whiteboards, new soft furniture, causal and bar seating, as well as privacy screens on wheels were brought into the library, McCormack noted.
New semi-private rooms, which are on the library's first floor and made of glass, allow students to study alone, or work together in groups, as well as attend class via Zoom, McCormack said, noting the college currently has a mixture of Zoom, hybrid and in-person classes.
Phylis Butler-Mamula, an interior designer who worked on the project, also played a hand in the library's renovations 15 years ago.
This time around, finding the right seating for students was the challenge at hand, Butler-Mamula said.
"The dilemma was libraries have always had the big table and you sit across from strangers and cubicles are kind of ugly and dated, and I was looking for an alternative to popping ugly plexiglass plates up between the desk," Butler-Mamula said.
In comes the "honey," work station, which is arranged in a honeycomb shape, and offers individual pods for students and the opportunity to socially distance, Butler-Mamula said.
McCormack noted the library upgrades didn't have "anything to do with the pandemic," but some features aligned with pandemic, such as the honeycomb computer stations.
A 'big change'
The library building used to be owned by Amoco Corp. and was the chemical and oil company's former research and development facility at Whiting Refinery, until it was donated to the college around the 1970s, Butler-Mamula and McCormack said.
While the space has since been transformed, there are still steel walls with an "industrial look," in the library, Butler-Mamula said.
Dawn Newman, an interior designer for Newman Architecture, worked on the new layout for the library.
"Learning has changed so much over the few years and, obviously, students want to be more collaborative, they want more casual space," Newman said. "We didn't need all the stacks that were there. A lot of this stuff could be absorbed in the back area, that's more where the main collection is for books."
Newman said it was fun to imagine the spaces students would want today, noting the library now has a "big variety" of spaces.
Keith Werosh, director of instructional support services, said he has heard from students the library is more comfortable and collaborative following the updates.
"We're thrilled about the enhancements, and what I didn't expect is that it's very COVID friendly," Werosh said. "There's nooks and crannies for students to kind of be off on their own, and we've spaced chairs and the furniture apart so that we can still allow for some collaboration, but also keep people safe at the same time."
Julia Fugger, a junior studying elementary education, told The Times she hangs out around the library a lot.
"Personally, I'm a really talkative person, so it's nice to have individual spots, and I just like how everything's in a different form. Some of it's closed, some of it over there is a little bit more open, so it's able to serve your needs no matter who you are (or) what your goal is," Fugger said.
Ginger Rodriguez, vice president of academic affairs, said faculty also are excited about the new library.
"They find it to be much more inviting, much more appropriate for students," Rodriguez said. "It's been a big change. Obviously coming into the building from the back, this is a first impression, and we think that this has enhanced who we are and what we do."