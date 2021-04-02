Calumet College of St. Joseph unveils new, 'more collaborative,' library space

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A 'big change'

The library building used to be owned by Amoco Corp. and was the chemical and oil company's former research and development facility at Whiting Refinery, until it was donated to the college around the 1970s, Butler-Mamula and McCormack said.

While the space has since been transformed, there are still steel walls with an "industrial look," in the library, Butler-Mamula said.

Dawn Newman, an interior designer for Newman Architecture, worked on the new layout for the library.

"Learning has changed so much over the few years and, obviously, students want to be more collaborative, they want more casual space," Newman said. "We didn't need all the stacks that were there. A lot of this stuff could be absorbed in the back area, that's more where the main collection is for books."

Newman said it was fun to imagine the spaces students would want today, noting the library now has a "big variety" of spaces.

Keith Werosh, director of instructional support services, said he has heard from students the library is more comfortable and collaborative following the updates.