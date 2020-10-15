 Skip to main content
Calumet College to enhance education, health care programs with $1 million Lilly Endowment award
Calumet College of St. Joseph

Calumet College of St. Joseph faculty and candidates for graduation process to head into the Rittenmeyer Athletic Center on the Hammond campus in May 2019 for commencement exercises. CCSJ received $1 million in the second phase of the Lilly Endowment's Charting the Future of Indiana's Colleges and Universities initiative.

 Steve Euvino, file, The Times

HAMMOND — Calumet College of St. Joseph is planning to create new health care programs and enhance existing public safety and education programs with the support of a recent $1 million award from the Lilly Endowment.

The grant comes as a part of the Lilly Endowment's Charting the Future initiative, which seeks to support financial viability in Indiana higher education and to prepare graduates for meaningful employment within the state.

Calumet College will use its funds to elevate its Institute for Public Safety and enhance programs within its education department to support training for careers in policing and education, according to a news release.

The college will also use its Lilly support to pursue partnerships in health care with other Indiana higher education institutions and community partners.

Calumet College receives $100,000 grant to support student, workforce needs

CCSJ is looking to partner with Marian University and Valparaiso University to offer a health science associate degree program which will prepare students for nursing programs.

The college is also pursing partnerships with Community Healthcare System and Franciscan Health in Northwest Indiana to offer a medical laboratory science degree, according to the release.

Additionally, CCSJ will create an Academic Resource Center to offer instructional, technology and research support for students and faculty. Technology-enhanced study and services spaces will also be created in the college's library.

Other efforts supported by the Lilly funds will include the hiring of an instructional technologist and scholarships for education students, especially those in CCSJ's transition to teaching program.

How to find known COVID-19 cases in NWI schools

"The Lilly Endowment grant has made it possible to invest in strategic areas that we wouldn't otherwise be able to fund due to budget constraints, so I am incredibly grateful," CCSJ President Amy McCormack said in the release.

The grant award comes as the second phase of the Lilly Endowment's three-phase Charting the Future initiative. The third phase of grant awards under the Lilly initiative will be awarded in 2021.

Gallery: PNW, IUN campuses adjust to COVID-19 pandemic

WATCH NOW: Crown Point commencement marks year of strength, perseverance among seniors

