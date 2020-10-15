Calumet College to enhance education, health care programs with $1 million Lilly Endowment award

HAMMOND — Calumet College of St. Joseph is planning to create new health care programs and enhance existing public safety and education programs with the support of a recent $1 million award from the Lilly Endowment.

The grant comes as a part of the Lilly Endowment's Charting the Future initiative, which seeks to support financial viability in Indiana higher education and to prepare graduates for meaningful employment within the state.

Calumet College will use its funds to elevate its Institute for Public Safety and enhance programs within its education department to support training for careers in policing and education, according to a news release.

The college will also use its Lilly support to pursue partnerships in health care with other Indiana higher education institutions and community partners.

CCSJ is looking to partner with Marian University and Valparaiso University to offer a health science associate degree program which will prepare students for nursing programs.

The college is also pursing partnerships with Community Healthcare System and Franciscan Health in Northwest Indiana to offer a medical laboratory science degree, according to the release.