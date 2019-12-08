The cost of living on campus at Purdue Northwest will increase slightly next year.
The Purdue University Board of Trustees approved a 2% average increase in room and board rates for PNW's Hammond campus on Friday. Rates will also increase by 2.9% at the university's Fort Wayne location in the 2020-21 school year.
This comes as the first rate increase at both campuses in four years, according to a university news release.
"In that time, costs such as maintenance have continued to rise," PNW spokeswoman Kris Falzone said in a provided statement. "The moderate 2% increase reflects a change to help ensure PNW continues to provide the best possible facilities and services to our students."
Purdue provides 744 beds among its two- and four-bedroom apartment units on the Hammond campus. Unit rates range from $5,707 to $6,644 per academic year, according to the university.
The university provides 1,204 beds on its Fort Wayne campus in an array of room configurations ranging from $4,930 to $9,876 year.
Rates will hold steady at the university's flagship campus in West Lafayette for the eight consecutive year.
Purdue reduced rates twice consecutively on the West Lafayette campus — once in the 2013-14 academic year, then again in 2014-15.
"In just eight years, Purdue has gone from having the second-highest rates in the Big Ten to having the lowest," Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in the news release. "Room and board is the second-largest expense for our students and their families, and as long as we can avoid raising the cost without diminishing our commitment to excellence, it's the right thing to do."
Purdue offers just shy of 15,000 beds to West Lafayette undergraduate and graduate students ranging from $2,446 to $9,500 depending on room type and amenities, according to the university.
For more information on housing at Purdue University, see the school's University Residences website at housing.purdue.edu.