'Changed forever': Educators predict some coronavirus-driven shifts in instruction here to stay

Some changes in teaching brought on by the coronavirus pandemic could be here to stay.

Northwest Indiana educators discussed this and other efforts to respond to challenges of the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday in Indiana University Northwest’s autumn Chancellor’s Commission for Community Engagement meeting.

The panelists spoke to an audience of more than 60 educators, business professionals and community leaders in the virtual forum entitled, “K-12 Virtual Learning, COVID-19 and Student Success.”

“Will online learning continue to appeal to some parents and students in the future? I believe it will,” School City of Hobart Superintendent Peggy Buffington said. “I believe we’ve been changed forever in K-12.”

Others joined Buffington in her observations that remote learning options and greater flexibility in student schedule setting, especially at the secondary level, could extend beyond social distancing requirements of the pandemic.

Russ Marcinek, principal of Crown Point High School, said even prior to the pandemic, he had noticed a trend of high schoolers seeking independent study time and greater opportunity to study outside of the traditional brick-and-mortar landscape.