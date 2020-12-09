'Changed forever': Educators predict some coronavirus-driven shifts in instruction here to stay

Some changes in teaching brought on by the coronavirus pandemic could be here to stay.
Northwest Indiana educators discussed this and other efforts to respond to challenges of the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday in Indiana University Northwest’s autumn Chancellor’s Commission for Community Engagement meeting.
The panelists spoke to an audience of more than 60 educators, business professionals and community leaders in the virtual forum entitled, “K-12 Virtual Learning, COVID-19 and Student Success.”
“Will online learning continue to appeal to some parents and students in the future? I believe it will,” School City of Hobart Superintendent Peggy Buffington said. “I believe we’ve been changed forever in K-12.”
Others joined Buffington in her observations that remote learning options and greater flexibility in student schedule setting, especially at the secondary level, could extend beyond social distancing requirements of the pandemic.
Russ Marcinek, principal of Crown Point High School, said even prior to the pandemic, he had noticed a trend of high schoolers seeking independent study time and greater opportunity to study outside of the traditional brick-and-mortar landscape.
While some students may benefit from the structure a typical, in-person school schedule brings, Marcinek said he also envisions a future where school districts partner with one another to offer traditional English and science courses online with in-person opportunities offered for hands-on career and technical education programs.
“What we’ve learned is that this works for some students and families, and they have had very good success,” Marcinek said. “There’s all kinds of ways to rethink schools because of this.”
The Wednesday forum, one of IUN’s regular series of engagement meetings convened twice a year, was new IUN Chancellor Ken Iwama’s first.
Iwama gave an overview of his own work connecting high school aged students with higher education opportunities while at the City University of New York’s College of Staten Island, and briefly introduced the challenges presented both in K-12 and higher education during the pandemic.
“We’re at a critical juncture,” Iwama said, noting the relationship between gaps in high schoolers’ academic performance this year and applications to college.
As students finish out their first full semester in the coronavirus pandemic, educators have expressed concern for learning loss in remote settings.
Organizations like IU Northwest’s Center for Urban and Regional Excellence have invested resources in providing professional development opportunities not just for educators, but for parents working to guide their students through remote learning.
IU’s Office of School Partnerships received $1.25 million this year from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief fund to support programs seeking to build resiliency and reliance among educators.
The office plans to partner with more than 200 high school teachers across the state to create an 80-course repository of virtual courses available for free to all Indiana high schools, said Mike Beam, IU’s first assistant vice President for school partnerships.
“It’s a major factor that we all working together will provide the necessity, or the bottom line, to change from a totally in-person environment to a hybrid environment,” said Mark Sperling, interim dean of IUN’s School of Education. “It’s really important to me that we continue to grow our partnerships.”
Calumet College of St. Joseph
Crown Point Community School Corp.
Duneland School Corp.
Gary Community School Corp.
Griffith Public Schools
Lake Central School Corp.
Marquette Catholic High School
Merrillville Community School Corp.
Michigan City Area Schools
North Newton School Corp.
Portage Township Schools
Purdue University Northwest
River Forest Community School Corp.
School City of East Chicago
School City of Whiting
School Town of Highland
School Town of Munster
Tri-Creek School Corp.
Union Township School Corp.
Valparaiso Community Schools
Valparaiso University
