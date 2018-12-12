Chesterton's police chief said Wednesday he has faith in Duneland School Corp.'s ability to handle an internal investigation that led to the suspension of seven middle school students last week.
"If the parents of the students involved in this case are happy with the outcome, I have full faith in the school’s ability to handle the case appropriately," Chief Dave Cincoski said.
Cincoski's comments come after Duneland schools contacted parents Monday night amid rumors that more than 50 students had been suspended from Chesterton Middle School last Friday.
In an email, Chesterton Middle School Principal Mike Megyesi told parents 13 students were spoken to regarding a "school-related situation" and seven of those students were suspended Dec. 7.
Duneland spokeswoman Bridget Martinson declined Wednesday to comment on why the students were suspended, citing student privacy concerns.
Megyesi said in the email that the school considers the situation has been resolved.
Cincoski told The Times on Tuesday that Duneland schools did not ask his department to investigate, but that if any parent thinks their student has been the victim of the crime, they can contact Chesterton police.
The middle school suspensions come the same week as, in an unrelated situation, Chesterton police were asked to investigate allegations that a former Chesterton Middle School teacher sent inappropriate messages to a 16-year-old student via social media.
Duneland School Corp. first conducted an investigation after the relationship was brought to administrators' attention, according to a statement from the district. The middle school teacher, who has since resigned, was immediately removed from the school and its related activities, the district said.
Cincoski confirmed Duneland schools reported the incident to police on Dec. 5. He said his department is investigating the case and has been in contact with the Porter County prosecutor's office, but that no charges have yet been filed or recommended.
Porter County Prosecutor Brian Gensel declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.
"The Duneland School Corp. always places the safety and well-being of our students as its highest priority," the district said in its statement earlier this week. "We value the quality communication from our students and families allowing us to address concerns swiftly."
News of the two investigations at Chesterton Middle School comes following Duneland School Corp. Superintendent Ginger Bolinger's recent announcement that she would retire.
Bolinger announced last week her retirement, effective immediately, in a statement to the Duneland School Corp. board. The district has not yet named a formal interim superintendent, Martinson said.