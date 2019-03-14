Chesterton and Valparaiso high schoolers will clash Monday in a healthy debate on maybe one of the longest debated questions in dietetics — which is better: a meat-based or plant-based diet?
The annual high school environmental debate, sponsored by the Valpo Chain of Lakes Watershed Group, will engage the two high school teams in a discussion of medical, economic and environmental pros and cons of animal versus plant consumption as a main source of protein.
Chesterton High School students will debate in favor of vegetarianism, while Valparaiso High School students will defend the meat-eater's diet.
The debate series, now in its 11th year, is organized annually to build an appreciation for both sides of environmental issues, such as the carbon tax and climate change, topics leading previous years' conversations.
"The students appreciate the chance to demonstrate their skills and move others to sharpen their own," promoters stated. "Those who attend are reliably in awe of the abilities displayed by these award-winning debaters."
The debate, free and open to the public, begins at 7 p.m. Monday in the Porter County Administration Building.