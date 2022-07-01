Children perform like professionals through camp in Chesterton

CHESTERTON — This summer, children are able to sing and dance and learn the basic principles of acting for the 10th year at a camp in Chesterton.

“It’s all about being confident and learning the joy of theater,” Keri Castro, co-owner of Premier Performance, said.

Camps this summer allowed children to act in "Newsies," "Descendants" and "Brave." This is the first year the camp has been able to run in full force since the pandemic, as 2020 was entirely virtual and 2021 was limited in what was offered.

The programming is intensive, with all of the work being done in only a week or two. For both "Descendants" and" Brave," children only had one week to learn everything before their performance. For "Newsies," they had two weeks, as the musical was a bit more complicated.

“For a lot of these kids, it's their first time doing everything related to acting and theater,” Castro said.

At the beginning of camp, children audition by performing a 30-second song and then talk with the director about their comfort on stage and their background. Castro said children who are shyer are often transparent about how much they hope to act.

Every camper gets at least five to 10 seconds of lines, if not more. For "Descendants," there were two children whose characters were in nearly every scene.

Children also only have a very short period to get everything set up, with camps running from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday, with a longer day Friday before they perform for their families and friends.

The performances are often of professional caliber, Castro said, where attendees are surprised that its children on stage.

“They look like professionals and it's an amazing feeling,” Castro said. “The quality produced is incredible.”

Not only do children put a lot of effort into the camp, most end up returning for another. Castro said at the "Descendants" camp that 90% were repeats from previous shows.

“We’re like a weird theater family,” Castro said. “They call back to previous shows all the time.”

While the acting camps are concluding for the summer, Premier also has show choir camps. Throughout those camps, students learn a 10-minute routine with solos, ensemble singing and choreography.

The youth company, run with Premier Performance, will also have shows in the fall, but they have not been announced yet.

“Youth theater is all about learning how to be a star, as it allows you to be more confident off stage,” Castro said.

