City University of New York administrator tapped as next IU Northwest chancellor
City University of New York administrator tapped as next IU Northwest chancellor

Indiana University Northwest

Indiana University Northwest in Gary

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

The Indiana University Board of Trustees approved the appointment of a new chancellor to lead the IU Northwest campus in Gary.

Ken Iwama of the City University of New York's College of Staten Island was appointed in a Friday afternoon trustees meeting conducted via live video stream.

Iwama will begin as IUN chancellor on August 1 replacing William Lowe, who plans to step down from the role he's held for 10 years this summer.

Ken Iwama

Ken Iwama

Iwama brings a background in educational administration and labor law. He studied English at the University of New Hampshire, labor and employment relations at Rutgers University and earned a Juris Doctor degree from Seton Hall Law School, according to a university news release.

The incoming IUN chancellor is currently the founding vice president for economic development, continuing studies and government relations for CUNY's Staten Island college, and has previously served as director of diversity and compliance and chief of staff and deputy to two College of Staten Island presidents.

With CUNY, Iwama has overseen educational programming for 4,000 pre-college, professional certificate and matriculated students, according to the release. He has secured $22 million for major facilities and infrastructure projects and is helping oversee an expansion of the college's Tech Incubator, creating one of Staten Island's first innovation centers.

