College Board releases dates for at-home, open-book AP exams amid COVID-19 pandemic

The College Board announced new details for high school students preparing to take Advanced Placement exams this spring amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The spring 2020 exams will be administered from May 11 to 22 worldwide in schools and at home as students across the country practice social isolation to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday, Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered all Indiana schools to continue school building closures through the end of the academic year, turning instead to remote learning.

In place of the College Board's traditional exam, students will be allowed to test on any electronic device — computer, tablet or smartphone.

The College Board first announced plans to develop a secure, 45-minute online free-response exam for each AP course two weeks ago.

Students this year will be allowed to type and upload responses to exam prompts or submit handwritten responses via cellphone, the College Board told the education community in an email Friday. The exams will be open-book, open-note prompts designed for in-home administration.

Exam windows for each subject will remain open at the same dates for the same period of time worldwide. Make-up exam dates will take place from June 1-5.