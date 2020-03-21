College Board's AP exams to be offered online in light of COVID-19-driven school closures

The College Board is rolling out a new plan for its high school Advanced Placement exams in light of school closures across the country taken to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
For the 2019-20 school year, the College Board is working to develop a secure, 45-minute online free-response exam for each AP course, according to new information shared Friday on the College Board website.
Exam content will focus on concepts teachers were able to deliver up until early March when school closures first began across the country.
In Indiana, a majority of public and private schools had vowed to close school buildings, many opting instead to enact eLearning, by March 13.
On Thursday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered the closure of all schools until May 1, saying that school may stay closed longer, but that "we'll make that call down the road."
"We know the coronavirus has created new and unexpected challenges," the College Board website states. "Based on the number and length of school closures, it's clear that the usual way AP Exams are given at schools won't be possible."
The College Board plans to provide free resources through students' exams to help prepare for the test. The original exam schedule set by the College Board planned for tests to be proctored in a two-week window from May 4 to 15.
Students now will be given two exam dates for each test, according to the College Board website.
The College Board will share more information on its intended exam schedule and free-response question styles by April 3.
Students taking the AP exam can earn college credit for high exam marks through participating institutions. The College Board offers exams in subjects ranging from physics and calculus to U.S. history and world language.
The College Board website said changes this year come following a survey of 18,000 students who answered the question of if they'd like to continue testing with a "resounding yes."
The College Board plans to implement a "variety of digital security tools, including plagiarism detection software" to ensure the integrity of students' tests, according to the College Board website.
Beginning March 25, students will have access to free, live AP review courses delivered by AP teachers from across the country.
More information on changes in the spring 2020 AP exams are available at apstudents.collegeboard.org/coronavirus-updates.