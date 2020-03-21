College Board's AP exams to be offered online in light of COVID-19-driven school closures

The College Board is rolling out a new plan for its high school Advanced Placement exams in light of school closures across the country taken to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

For the 2019-20 school year, the College Board is working to develop a secure, 45-minute online free-response exam for each AP course, according to new information shared Friday on the College Board website.

Exam content will focus on concepts teachers were able to deliver up until early March when school closures first began across the country.

In Indiana, a majority of public and private schools had vowed to close school buildings, many opting instead to enact eLearning, by March 13.

On Thursday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered the closure of all schools until May 1, saying that school may stay closed longer, but that "we'll make that call down the road."

"We know the coronavirus has created new and unexpected challenges," the College Board website states. "Based on the number and length of school closures, it's clear that the usual way AP Exams are given at schools won't be possible."