Colleges work to recruit education students amid teacher shortage

Amid the teacher shortage, it can be difficult to persuade students to pursue education as a career.

“Thanks to social media, teachers are leaving loudly so our teacher candidates are seeing this. It is great that through our program our students are able to make so many connections with several different schools. Schools are in such need, so many of our students are being offered teaching positions before even graduating,” Nicole Baker, a professor of education at Purdue Northwest, said.

Baker said teacher burnout has always been an issue, but the pandemic has amplified it further. Teachers have been asked to do more during the school day and address the learning loss students have faced.

David Pratt, a professor of education, said the problem increased with more people retiring from the profession than entering, leaving the field in crisis.

“At the start of the pandemic when all kids were at home, there was this huge appreciation and respect of teachers. We need to get back to that. We are slowly making progress and while it is not happening fast enough, teacher voices are being heard,” Baker said.

However, despite the teacher shortage, parts of the pandemic have been valuable in teaching new educators. Baker emphasized a larger focus on the use of technology in the classroom, especially now that children are more frequently absent and are drawn to technology.

“As a faculty, we were all challenged with modeling best practices for teaching remotely and did well meeting the needs of our students during the pandemic,” Pratt said. “Most of the content you need to be a good teacher remains consistent, such as learning theories and assessment practices, however, I have made more intentional connections to help prepare my students to be prepared to teach remotely.”

Pratt emphasized that even if a pandemic were not to happen again, schools are now pushing for e-learning days instead of snow days or using e-learning to do professional development with teachers.

Baker also noted the increased focus on social emotional learning.

Although teachers are leaving the profession, Baker emphasized how rewarding teaching is and how secure of a market it is to enter into.

“With today’s climate of teacher shortages, students can enter into our program knowing that they have a good chance of securing employment almost immediately, and sometimes even before completion,” Baker said.

Purdue Northwest is taking specific steps to help recruit future teachers. The school has expanded its transition to teaching program, which allows people who have already gotten bachelors degrees to obtain their teaching license.

Anne Gregory, dean of the College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences and director of the School of Education and Counseling, said there is a lot of interest in the program.

“The pandemic helped people realize what they were doing was not what they wanted to do,” Gregory said. “We have seen an increase of candidates coming into that program.”

They also allow student teachers to start employment early following their shadowing experience if they show a significant degree of skill or success in the area.

