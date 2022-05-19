Colonel Wheeler Middle School receives school shooting threat

CROWN POINT − A Colonel Wheeler Middle School student posted a school shooting threat on Snapchat, according to an email Principal Jacob Rodriguez sent to families Thursday morning.

The Crown Point Police Department was notified and investigated the incident. The Colonel Wheeler team is working through disciplinary steps outlined in the district's policy.

School officials said they will not be releasing more information about the student.

"Please know that the safety of our students is our first priority," Rodriguez said in the email.

Crown Point Police did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

