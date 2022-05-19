 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Colonel Wheeler Middle School receives school shooting threat

  • 0
Crown Point - Stock

The middle school investigated the incident and is going through disciplinary steps. 

CROWN POINT − A Colonel Wheeler Middle School student posted a school shooting threat on Snapchat, according to an email Principal Jacob Rodriguez sent to families Thursday morning. 

The Crown Point Police Department was notified and investigated the incident. The Colonel Wheeler team is working through disciplinary steps outlined in the district's policy.

School officials said they will not be releasing more information about the student. 

"Please know that the safety of our students is our first priority," Rodriguez said in the email.

Crown Point Police did not immediately respond to requests for more information. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Vladimir Putin often got frustrated with Donald Trump, here’s why

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts