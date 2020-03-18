Comcast, Spectrum offer free internet for 60 days to assist during COVID-19 pandemic

Two major internet service providers are offering free Wi-Fi nationwide as students across the country begin their first days of extended virtual learning.

Schools across Indiana began announcing closures last week to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In Northwest Indiana, districts are implementing a combination of previously scheduled spring break time, eLearning days and state-approved waiver days to last through at least mid-April following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to limit group meetings to no more than 10 people.

The Indiana Department of education is reporting Wednesday afternoon that all Indiana public schools have closed buildings, using either waiver days, eLearning or spring break.

About half of Indiana's K-12 school districts offer 1-to-1 technology for each student, Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick said last week, allowing some to take devices like Chromebooks home to continue studies.

Recognizing the barrier this sets for some low income families, Comcast and Spectrum have announced plans to offer free mobile hotspot access for public use for the next 60 days.