Community leaders come together in new Gary afterschool coalition

GARY — Over the past school year, a growing coalition of community members, school officials and faith leaders has been meeting to explore efforts to improve “whole child” development when the school day ends.

The Gary Community Afterschool Network, or Gary CAN, is looking to build community partnerships to survey existing resources and provide support for Gary’s existing afterschool providers and summer programs.

Coalition members met in a monthly meeting this February to talk through goal-setting, funding opportunities and the execution of a citywide needs assessment to determine where coalition support would best serve students.

Leaders said they want to focus not just on one aspect of student development, but to combine resources to serve students' academic, social and emotional enrichment, among other things.

“Our whole goal is that we want to provide more children who are not being serviced an environment in which they’re safe and out of trouble and can keep from getting in trouble themselves,” said Ellis Dumas with the Indiana Department of Child Services. “We’re going to remove the excuse from parents that your kids have nothing to do but get in trouble … this is your opportunity not to be.”