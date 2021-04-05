Community shows support for Duneland projects; resident questions if referendum vote is needed

"Second, we have a lot of extra space in two of our buildings, Chesterton Middle and Liberty Intermediate. There's over 150,000 square feet at CMS and over 70,000 square feet at LIS above what is needed to support their enrollment.”

Preliminary cost estimates for the project show elementary school renovations, additions and a new Yost would be $53.9 million; intermediate school updates $45.5 million; Chesterton High School addition and upgrades $22.3 million; and soft costs, such as furniture or technology equipment/devices, $40.5 million, said Scott Cherry, senior vice president of The Skillman Corporation, a construction management company.

If approved, construction for the projects would begin in spring 2022 and wrap by 2024.

Referendum vote needed?

Chesterton Middle School teacher Christine Bullock was one of the many to voice support for the project Monday.

"I've been teaching for 26 years; 21 right here in this building, and I will tell you change is not easy. When you've been here as long as I have, I get it. It's hard. It's difficult. Trust me, I have questions, and I have concerns, and they know I will ask them. And trust me, I will do that for my kids because it's what's best,” Bullock said.