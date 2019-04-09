Community weighs in on Hammond's likely next school superintendent

HAMMOND — Amid concerns about the school district's future, supporters in the business community spoke Tuesday in favor of School City of Hammond superintendent candidate Scott Miller — who currently serves as principal at the Hammond Area Career Center — describing his character as a compassionate and empathetic leader.
The new superintendent will replace Walter Watkins, who is retiring.
"You've made an excellent choice for a new superintendent," Dave Ryan, executive director of the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce, told the Hammond School Board. "Scott Miller has that hands-on approach. He knows how these schools run."
Miller, a 1994 graduate of Lake Central High School, was raised in a family of educators, his mother teaching middle school for 38 years in Munster and his dad teaching for 40 years, primarily at Lake Ridge schools, according to his biography on the School City of Hammond website.
The father of five earned his bachelor's degree in computer information systems from Indiana University Northwest and his master's degree in educational administration from Purdue University Calumet.
Miller has since spent more than 20 years in public education — most of that time working in various career and technical capacities the School City of Hammond, aside from a brief stint from 2014 to 2016 serving as dean of students at Lake Ridge New Tech Middle School.
In his current role at the Hammond Area Career Center, Miller is also the Career and Technical Education Director for District 2, which includes programming for 12 area high schools. He has served in this role since 2016.
Miller addressed the audience, which grew in size through the hour-long public forum, at the beginning of the meeting. He outlined his experience as a lifelong Lake County resident and his goals for the district should he be selected.
"I really have a heart, my wife and I both do, to reach people with love and compassion," Miller said. "Every student that walks through the door at the School City of Hammond — no matter their background, no matter their ethnicity, no matter their national status, no matter their sexuality — they deserve the best possible education."
A proposed three-year contract for the school city's next superintendent was the subject of the Tuesday evening meeting. In it, Miller would be guaranteed a $150,000 annual salary plus benefits and the opportunity to earn a $5,000 annual bonus based on district performance in the state's accountability grading system.
School closings
However, many Hammond residents used the meeting as an opportunity not to discussed the proposed contract, but to voice their concern about a variety of issues in the district ranging from racial disparities to discussions of school closures.
The board's consideration of Miller comes as the district considers school consolidations prompted by recent declines in enrollment and preparation for losses in tax revenue expected when property tax caps go into effect in 2020.
City Councilmen Anthony Higgs, D-3rd, and Pete Torres, D-2nd, raised their concerns about the effect of school closures in their districts and the need for transparency in a future School City of Hammond leader.
"I would hope that your tenure of being superintendent will be focused on education and instilling a great direction for our children in the future," Higgs said, addressing Miller directly. "Please, please concentrate on our children so they can move forward with their education."
Cindy Murphy — a former School City of Hammond Board member who played a role in the district's superintendent search before her term came to an end of 2018 — said the board's selection of Miller surprised her, but that she hoped he could bring a fresh perspective to the district and put the interest of children first.
"If this board decides to vote in Mr. Miller, I wish him the best of luck," Murphy said, "And, while he may not be the best qualified, he may be the best person at this time and place to turn around Hammond and bring it forward."
The Hammond School Board of Trustees will vote on the proposed contract for Miller in a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. April 16 at the School City of Hammond Administration Center. If the contract is approved, Miller will begin immediately as superintendent with Watkins serving in an advisory role until his contract ends in June.
An April public work session to discuss potential school closures was postponed shortly after the Hammond board named Miller as its prospective next superintendent. The board plans to reschedule this meeting for May but has not yet selected a date.