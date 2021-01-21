Coronavirus outbreak leads to Union Township Schools suspending in-person learning

VALPARAISO — Union Township Schools will suspend in-person learning in its Wheeler High School and Union Township Middle School beginning Friday following an increase in reported COVID-19 cases.

Superintendent John Hunter shared in a letter to families Thursday morning that the district has "experienced a sudden increase in positive cases in both the high school and middle school."

"Our administrative team has met to review these numbers and develop a plan that would best keep our students and staff safe as we navigate through these cases and the large number of students who have been identified as close contacts," Hunter wrote in his letter.

The letter did not say how many have been identified as close contacts.

The district's most recent update to its Union Township School Corp. COVID-19 Dashboard shows one active case of coronavirus at Union Township Middle School and three active cases at Union Center Elementary School.

The dashboard was last updated Monday.

Middle and high school students are expected to return to in-person learning on Feb. 1, according to the superintendent's letter.