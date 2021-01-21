 Skip to main content
Coronavirus outbreak leads to Union Township Schools suspending in-person learning
Union Twp. Schools

Coronavirus outbreak leads to Union Township Schools suspending in-person learning

School Bus stock
John J. Watkins, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — Union Township Schools will suspend in-person learning in its Wheeler High School and Union Township Middle School beginning Friday following an increase in reported COVID-19 cases.

Superintendent John Hunter shared in a letter to families Thursday morning that the district has "experienced a sudden increase in positive cases in both the high school and middle school."

"Our administrative team has met to review these numbers and develop a plan that would best keep our students and staff safe as we navigate through these cases and the large number of students who have been identified as close contacts," Hunter wrote in his letter.

IDOE shares 2020 graduation rates showing slight increase across Indiana

The letter did not say how many have been identified as close contacts.

The district's most recent update to its Union Township School Corp. COVID-19 Dashboard shows one active case of coronavirus at Union Township Middle School and three active cases at Union Center Elementary School.

The dashboard was last updated Monday.

Download PDF Union Township School Corp. COVID-19 Dashboard, January 18, 2021 update

Middle and high school students are expected to return to in-person learning on Feb. 1, according to the superintendent's letter.

The Union Township administration will reassess data on Jan. 28 and provide families with a further update about whether the district is still on schedule for a Feb. 1 return.

Marquette's new principal brings perspective to unusual year

The superintendent's letter states the district's current outbreak is likely tied to extracurricular activities, with many of the identified close contacts being student-athletes.

Because of this, Hunter wrote, all middle and high school athletics will end beginning 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

As of this time, the programs are scheduled to return Jan. 30.

The district's remote food service program will continue.

"Returning to in-person learning will take the efforts of the entire Union Township community," Hunter wrote. "Our school community must continue to practice social distancing, wear face masks, and frequently wash and sanitize our hands."

More information about the Union Township Schools response to the coronavirus pandemic is available on the district's website at www.union.k12.in.us.

Read the superintendent's letter here:

Download PDF Union Township remote learning letter, January 21, 2021

Where to find COVID-19 data in schools:

