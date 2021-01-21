Coronavirus outbreak leads to Union Township Schools suspending in-person learning

Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The superintendent's letter states the district's current outbreak is likely tied to extracurricular activities, with many of the identified close contacts being student-athletes.
Because of this, Hunter wrote, all middle and high school athletics will end beginning 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
As of this time, the programs are scheduled to return Jan. 30.
The district's remote food service program will continue.
"Returning to in-person learning will take the efforts of the entire Union Township community," Hunter wrote. "Our school community must continue to practice social distancing, wear face masks, and frequently wash and sanitize our hands."
More information about the Union Township Schools response to the coronavirus pandemic is available on the district's website at
www.union.k12.in.us. Read the superintendent's letter here:
Calumet College of St. Joseph
Calumet College of St. Joseph staff provide regular updates sharing the number of active cases and total cases among students, staff and faculty. The college also provides the number of individuals cleared to return to CCSJ. Data is available on the college's website at
ccsj.edu/covid19.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point Community School Corp.
Crown Point administrators regularly share updates on the number of close contacts quarantined in each school. The district also shares a weekly update on the number of students and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19. Data is available on the Crown Point Community School Corp. website under the COVID-19 Impact Data link at
cps.k12.in.us.
Mary Freda, file, The Times
Duneland School Corp.
The Duneland School Corp. regularly updates a DSC COVID-19 Dashboard sharing the number of active and total cases reported by school building. The dashboard is available online under the district's COVID-19 Support Center at
duneland.k12.in.us/domain/410.
Doug Ross, file, The Times
East Porter County School Corp.
The East Porter County School Corp. provides data on the number of active cases reported as each school in the district. East Porter County's dashboard is updated daily at 3 p.m. and is available under the Featured Events section of the district's homepage at
eastporter.k12.in.us.
Times file photo
Griffith Public Schools
Griffith Public Schools shares data for the number of positive cases and quarantines in each school building among students and staff. Data is available on the Griffith Public Schools coronavirus website at
griffith.k12.in.us.
Carley Lanich
Hanover Community School Corp.
Hanover Community School Corp. administrators update a public COVID-19 Data Dashboard weekly with information with the number of positive cases by school and the percentage of in-person staff and students quarantined. The Hanover dashboard can be found under the Announcements section of the district's website at
hanover.k12.in.us.
Image from Google Maps
Indiana University Northwest
Indiana University Northwest provides weekly update every Wednesday in the university's efforts to test symptomatic individuals in addition to preventative mitigation tests. Data for each can be found on IUN's website at
covid.iu.edu/dashboards/northwest.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Lake Central School Corp.
Lake Central staff update a COVID-19 Impact Data table every Wednesday detailing the number of positive cases and quarantines in each school. The district's COVID-19 data is available online under the Important News tab at
lcsc.us.
Image by John J. Watkins, The Times
Michigan City Area Schools
Michigan City Area Schools updates a COVID-19 Data Dashboard with the number of active and total cases of coronavirus reported by school building, as well as the number of active and total close contacts identified across the district. The Michigan City dashboard is available on the district's COVID-19 Support & Information website at
mcas.k12.in.us/corona.
Image from Google Maps
Portage Township Schools
Portage provides regular updates on the number of active cases and quarantines across its district, as well as case totals for each school, in an interactive database. Portage's coronavirus data is available on the district's COVID-19 Information page at
portage.k12.in.us/back_to_school_plan/p_t_s_c_o_v_i_d-19_dashboard.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Purdue University Northwest
Purdue University Northwest provides weekly updates every Friday on the number of positive cases active among students, as well as faculty and staff. The university's PNW Active COVID-19 Cases dashboard can be found at
pnw.edu/pnw-and-coronavirus-covid-19.
Kale Wilk, The Times
School City of East Chicago
The School City of East Chicago shares data on current and cumulative reports of COVID-19 and quarantines among students and staff by school building. The district provides updates on Tuesday evenings. A dashboard is available on the school city's homepage at
scec.k12.in.us.
Mary Freda, file, The Times
School City of Hammond
The School City of Hammond provides weekly updates on the number of individuals quarantined and that have tested positive for COVID-19. The data is available on the school city's homepage at
hammond.k12.in.us.
The Times
School City of Hobart
The School City of Hobart provides weekly summary data of positive student and staff cases and quarantines by school building. The Hobart data is available online under the Weekly Summary Data section of the school city's Protect Brickies website at
hobart.k12.in.us/protectbrickies.
John Luke
School City of Whiting
The School City of Whiting shares updates on the number of active cases, as well as total cases dating back to Oct. 5, among each of the district's three schools. The data is accessible by visiting the school city's website at
whiting.k12.in.us/o/district.
Image from Google Maps
School Town of Highland
The School Town of Highland shares weekly updates on the number of active and total COVID-19 cases and quarantines for each of its schools. Data is updated weekly on Fridays and includes total for both staff and students. Highland's COVID-19 Impact Data dashboard is available on the school town's homepage at
highland.k12.in.us.
Image from Google Maps
Union Township School Corp.
Union Township School Corp. shared the number of active COVID-19 cases in each of its schools in a district dashboard. The data is available by visiting Union Township's homepage at
union.k12.in.us.
Image from Google Maps
Valparaiso Community Schools
Valparaiso Community Schools provides weekly updates of new positive cases and quarantines, as well as historical data, for its district. New cases and total cases reported are also included for each school. The district's COVID-19 Dashboard is available at
valpo.k12.in.us/apps/pages/dashboard.
Bob Kasarda, The Times
Valparaiso University
Valparaiso University provides daily updates of the number of active cases and quarantines among students, faculty and staff on campus. The university also provides historic data on the total number of cases reported and individual who have recovered. And, VU includes a percentage of beds available for use of students in quarantine or isolation. The information is available at Valparaiso's website
valpo.edu/looking-forward.
File, The Times
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.