COVID-19 schools update: Several Region schools set records for positive cases reported, quarantines requested during fall semester
urgent

COVID-19 schools update: Several Region schools set records for positive cases reported, quarantines requested during fall semester

PNW students return to campus

Susan Brychell, far right, manager of events at Purdue University Northwest, helps distribute PNW backpacks and face masks to students on Aug. 27 during "Pride Pickup" outdoors at the Hammond campus.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

As daily coronavirus cases continue to climb this week across the state, so too do reports of positive cases and resulting quarantines in schools.

In its latest update with about 80% of schools sharing data, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 639 new student cases, 135 new teacher cases and 141 new staff cases in schools across the state.

Locally, the Crown Point Community School Corp. reported its highest percentage of total population in quarantine this week with almost 3% of the district’s in-person students and staff in quarantine. This was secondary students' first week in class under a four-day-a-week, in-person model after school officials decided to transition away from the former hybrid learning plan.

A total of 227 individuals were quarantined this week, according to data updated Friday. A majority of those quarantines came at Crown Point High School where more than 70 individuals were quarantined on Monday after close contacts were identified specific to one case in a busy weekend of end-of-the-year activities for sports teams, according to the district’s superintendent. By the end of this week’s reporting, 126 were quarantined at the high school.

Districtwide, Crown Point reported 10 positive cases among students this week and eight among staff, setting a record for most positive cases reported for a single week in the district, which shared new and historical data on positive cases for the first time this week.

Lake Central School Corp. also reported high numbers of student quarantines this week, with 253 Lake Central High School students and eight staff members reported as quarantined in the district’s Wednesday update.

A total of 20 positive cases have been reported at Lake Central High School since Aug. 20. Only four of those cases were reported as new positive cases in the district’s Wednesday update.

Valparaiso Community Schools reported 16 active positive cases across its district — up from three active cases last week. In its weekly COVID-19 Dashboard update, the district is reporting 143 individuals are currently in quarantine. That’s up from just one individual last week and more than a third of the district’s total close contacts identified since the start of the school year.

Duneland Community Schools also reported a high number of active cases this week, particularly at Chesterton High School.

As of Thursday, Duneland reported 16 active cases among Chesterton High School students, accounting for more than half of cases reported at the high school since late August.

River Forest Community School Corp. and Morgan Township Middle/High School, both home to smaller student populations, announced two-week e-learning plans after several cases were reported among students in their schools.

The Region’s colleges and universities also saw rises in reported positive cases this week.

Purdue University Northwest set a new record for active cases on campus with 30 total cases reported active among students and staff, as of Friday.

The university’s previous highest report of active cases was set in early September, shortly after the beginning of the fall semester with 16 active cases.

This week, PNW reported 26 active cases among students and four among faculty and staff.

Officials at Valparaiso University reported eight new cases on campus this week, bringing the university’s total since Aug. 20 to 54 positive cases. As of Friday, the university reported nine cases active on campus.

Calumet College is reporting seven active cases among students, staff and faculty, as of Friday evening. The college has seen 22 total cases since Aug. 15 and 15 individuals who tested positive have been cleared to return to school.

At Indiana University Northwest this week, officials reported three of 13 individuals received a positive result in symptomatic testing, which began Aug. 1. Eight of the university's 1,233 mitigation tests were reported as positive cases. IUN began mitigation testing Aug. 24 to monitor potential spread of the coronavirus among populations at greater risk due to congregate activity.

The Times is following cases of COVID-19 in schools in an interactive online dashboard. Follow along at nwi.com/education.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

