COVID-19 schools update: Several Region schools set records for positive cases reported, quarantines requested during fall semester

As daily coronavirus cases continue to climb this week across the state, so too do reports of positive cases and resulting quarantines in schools.

In its latest update with about 80% of schools sharing data, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 639 new student cases, 135 new teacher cases and 141 new staff cases in schools across the state.

Locally, the Crown Point Community School Corp. reported its highest percentage of total population in quarantine this week with almost 3% of the district’s in-person students and staff in quarantine. This was secondary students' first week in class under a four-day-a-week, in-person model after school officials decided to transition away from the former hybrid learning plan.

A total of 227 individuals were quarantined this week, according to data updated Friday. A majority of those quarantines came at Crown Point High School where more than 70 individuals were quarantined on Monday after close contacts were identified specific to one case in a busy weekend of end-of-the-year activities for sports teams, according to the district’s superintendent. By the end of this week’s reporting, 126 were quarantined at the high school.