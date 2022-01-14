COVID-19 surge leaves parents in 'no-win' situation

Cole Murray, a parent of two boys in the school district, said that although nobody in his family has gotten COVID-19, he is concerned.

He said the changing nature of quarantine guidelines from The Centers of Disease Control, who recently shortened the recommended isolation period to five days, makes it difficult for parents to keep up.

If one of his children tested positive for COVID-19, he said he would keep the child home until they were consistently testing negative, and then would try to find a N95 mask for them.

Despite Murray’s concerns about the government’s policies, he said Duneland is doing the best it can. Many of the cases, he said, can be attributed to the federal and state government’s lack of help to schools.

“The protocols are as good as they can be with the resources they have,” Murray said.

Duneland School Corp. does also offer Trojan Virtual Academy for students who are interested in online learning.