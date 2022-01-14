COVID-19 surge leaves parents in 'no-win' situation

Sharon Henley’s 4-year-old daughter tested positive for COVID-19 Jan. 7.
Under Duneland School Corp. protocols, her other daughter was able to go back to school. However, the 9-year-old then tested positive Jan. 12.
DSC’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 67 active cases throughout the district as of Thursday. There are 43 students and staff members in active quarantine. There have been 821 total cases in the school system since Aug. 5, 2021.
The district saw 340 new cases from Jan. 4 to Thursday. The day with the highest number of reported new cases was Jan. 4, the first day of classes, at 102 new cases reported.
Last semester, the district reported 398 cases from Aug. 5, 2021 to Dec. 17, 2021, the entirety of the semester.
Duneland has 5,844 students enrolled in its district as of spring 2021, according to the Indiana Department of Education’s enrollment data. If the number is the same, 5.8% of their students have tested positive this semester.
Superintendent said at the school board meeting Monday night that the mandatory mask policy at Duneland schools would be kept in place.
The mask policy is mainly due to quarantine guidance from the Indiana Department of Health and federal guidelines. Duneland's academic year began with masks optional. The district’s protocol allows students who are vaccinated to attend school, with a mask, even if they are in close contact with an individual who tests positive.
Henley was initially unsure about the quarantine policy. Even though her 9-year-old is vaccinated, she decided to keep her daughter home Monday, but then decided to follow Duneland’s protocol and sent her to school Tuesday.
Her 9-year-old then developed symptoms and was kept home Wednesday.
“I didn’t feel right about (sending her),” Henley said. She said she is concerned that her daughter may have infected her classmates due to the protocol.
Amber Marie Andrews said her eldest daughter, who does not attend Duneland schools, tested positive Jan. 4, the day classes began for the district. Her other child attended school that week, as she was vaccinated.
Andrews said she tested her daily using at-home tests, and eventually her student tested positive Sunday.
This week, she has been working independently at home. However, Andrews said the situation has been difficult for the family financially.
Jennifer Davis’s daughter attends Chesterton High School. In October, her daughter was in close contact with someone who tested positive.
Davis initially panicked, asking her how long she interacted with the student and if she was feeling OK. The daughter ultimately returned to school the following day.
She said that she is glad schools are remaining open, but her daughter has mentioned that teachers and students are consistently out sick. Substitute teachers are brought in, but Davis is unsure if bringing in a new person is safe.
“It’s a no-win situation,” Davis said. Districts in Indiana are also facing a substitute teacher shortage due to the pandemic.
Davis thinks the policy for close contacts should require a quarantine regardless of vaccination status, as people who are vaccinated are still testing positive.
Jill Yarosz, a parent with three children in Duneland schools, said the quarantine policy does not make sense because it assumes that the environment is consistently masked. However, during lunch periods, students are not distanced and eat near each other.
Yarosz is a nurse and at work she sees the pandemic being out of control.
“I am disappointed in Duneland,” Yarosz said. “They’re not taking it seriously enough.”
Cole Murray, a parent of two boys in the school district, said that although nobody in his family has gotten COVID-19, he is concerned.
He said the changing nature of quarantine guidelines from The Centers of Disease Control, who recently shortened the recommended isolation period to five days, makes it difficult for parents to keep up.
If one of his children tested positive for COVID-19, he said he would keep the child home until they were consistently testing negative, and then would try to find a N95 mask for them.
Despite Murray’s concerns about the government’s policies, he said Duneland is doing the best it can. Many of the cases, he said, can be attributed to the federal and state government’s lack of help to schools.
“The protocols are as good as they can be with the resources they have,” Murray said.
Duneland School Corp. does also offer Trojan Virtual Academy for students who are interested in online learning.
Other school districts in the area have seen high COVID-19 cases as well. According to their COVID-19 dashboard, Valparaiso Community Schools saw 228 new COVID-19 cases from Dec. 17 to Jan. 6. They have seen 84 additional cases from Jan. 7 to Monday.
Portage Township Schools currently has 191 active cases as of Friday, according to its dashboard. The district saw 34 new cases Monday, 16 on Tuesday, 20 on Wednesday and 23 on Thursday. Lake Station Community Schools has 43 active student cases as of Jan. 7.
Valparaiso, Portage and Lake Station schools all require masks.
