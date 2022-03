Crews respond to fire at Lowell High School trade building

LOWELL — Students were evacuated during a fire at Lowell High School on Wednesday.

A small fire occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the Lowell High School's Red Devil Trades building at 2051 East Commercial Ave., officials said.

Students were evacuated and no one was injured.

A piece of equipment sparked fire and Lowell staff put the flames out using fire extinguishers within 20 minutes, said Dana Bogathy, business manager at the Lowell High School's Red Devil Trades building.

Lowell Fire Department Capt. Corey Wietbrock said the fire happened in the east side of the school campus. Wietbrock said there was no damage to the building structure.

The Red Devil Trades building is not part of the regular high school building and houses welding, auto-shop and machinery classes.

Lowell Fire Department and Lake Dale Fire Department worked together at the scene.

Annie Mattea Education Reporter