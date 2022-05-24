Crown Point announces teachers, employee, administrator of the year

CROWN POINT — The teachers, employee and administrator of the year for the Crown Point Community School Corp. were honored at Monday's school board meeting.

The elementary teacher of the year is Kathleen Lucht, who teaches first grade at Eisenhower Elementary and has 34 years of service in Crown Point schools.

"Her positive attitude, student-centered approach and collaborative nature have resulted in a plethora of student successes throughout our school and school district. Kathleen builds long lasting and trusting relationships with parents and families. She provides meaningful opportunities for them to take part in and be a voice in their child's education,” Calli Dado, Eisenhower principal, said in a news release.

Finalists for elementary teacher of the year included Shannon Carroll, Christina Curtis, Elizabeth Ewen, Maryann Howarth, Beth Morey, Reena Foster and Andrea Avila.

Jill Vagner was the secondary teacher of the year. She is a seventh grade teacher at Colonel Wheeler Middle School with 17 years of service in Crown Point schools.

She is involved with the School Improvement Team, Builders Club and several other activities within the corporation.

“Mrs. Vagner is a tireless worker who always puts students first. She is a team player who collaborates with colleagues, administrators, and extracurricular staff on a regular basis. She is an active instructional-leader from our seventh grade science team who has pioneered many initiatives over her tenure,” principal Jacob Rodriguez said in the news release.

Finalists for secondary teacher of the year included Rachele Raloff and Mary Jones.

The employee of the year is Chantel Pierce, benefits coordinator for Crown Point Community School Cop.

“Chantel has continued year after year to help support CPCSC in the growth and expansion of the corporation. She has supported the staff with her ongoing commitment to her new roles,” Shaun Dunn, a secretary in the school corporation, said in a news release.

Finalists for employee of the year included Laura Renicker and Art Samano.

Finally, Annie Lorek was selected as administrator of the year. She is an assistant principal at Crown Point High School and has 17 years of experience at Crown Point schools. She is a former teacher of the year recipient.

“Annie goes above and beyond to help students and teachers succeed. It's clear by every action, every day that she cares so much about making our school a better place,” Crown Point High School teacher Lisa Keene said in the news release.

