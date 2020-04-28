You are the owner of this article.
Naming of new superintendent gets closer in Crown Point
Crown Point High School — Stock

Students are shown being welcomed to Bulldog Rush at Crown Point High School.

 Provided

CROWN POINT — Crown Point school leaders say they plan to incorporate community feedback in their ongoing search for a new superintendent.

The Crown Point Board of Trustees met Monday night via Zoom conference, where one community member emailed a question to the board about progress in the search for its next school leader.

Board president David Warne said the district, in consultation with its selected superintendent search firm, will act with search team's guidance to incorporate community input.

"We have this search team that we've hired to help us through our process," Warne said. "That's certainly something that is in their agenda for us to form some teams of stakeholders — a committee of principals, teachers, building level leaders."

The Monday night meeting was the board's first public meeting since receiving a letter from its former superintendent, Teresa Eineman, requesting reinstatement and an apology after being placed on paid administrative leave in February.

Ousted schools supt. demands reinstatement in Crown Point

The board did not address Eineman's letter in its public meeting, viewed by 28 participants including the board and district leaders.

After the meeting, Warne declined to comment in specific detail on the ongoing personnel matter, but said its always been the board's hope to resolve the situation amicably with the 15-year Crown Point superintendent who oversaw continued success in the high-performing district.

The board posted a superintendent position earlier this month and will continue receiving applications through the end of the week.

With the advice of the board's superintendent search consultant, Warne said the board will work in early May to develop a candidate pool with the hopes of hiring its next district leader by July.

