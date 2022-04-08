Crown Point community members express concern about early August start date

CROWN POINT — More than 3,000 community members have expressed their concern about the starting date of the Crown Point Community School Corp. 2022-23 school year in a petition that requests the start of school be moved later due to its intersection with the Lake County Fair.

Next school year is set to begin Aug. 10, while the fair will be Aug. 5-14. Crown Point is not the only school in the area to start amid the fair, with some others including the School Town of Highland and Lake Central School Corp., each starting Aug. 11.

But the Lake County Fairgrounds are in Crown Point and some parents are concerned about additional traffic and use of the CPHS parking lot for fair parking.

Kara Graper, a parent in the school district, said it is unfair to the students who look forward to the fair all summer long.

“If you’re ready to send your little ones to school so early, carry on. If you’d like to see them have another week or two of being kids in 2022 before they are stuck inside again with homework, and back to the grind, sign (the) petition,” Graper said.

The calendar for 2022-23 was discussed during a February 2021 school board meeting, following a survey of parents and staff about possible changes to the academic year.

The survey asked about ending the school year before Memorial Day, ending first semester before winter break, making fall break one week and adding a Wednesday to Thanksgiving break. The survey noted that if all changes were implemented, the school year would begin earlier.

Results indicated 62.51% of parents and 66% of staff were in support of ending the school year before Memorial Day and ending the fall semester earlier. Further, 64.17% of parents and 67% of staff were in support of a longer fall break, and 79.9% of parents and 90.5% of staff were in support of adding Wednesday to Thanksgiving break.

The board approved a final version of the calendar in March 2021. However, the community members now protesting the start date said they felt misled by the survey and it led to an unexpected outcome.

Some complained they were not offered the ability to make other suggestions through a possible "write-in" option. But school officials say the survey was sent to more than 11,000 email addresses, and written feedback would have become overwhelming to process.

The petition was motivated by its organizers' concern that the Lake County Fair was not considered, particularly the traffic it adds to city streets and the students who are involved in 4H, an activity that requires their attendance at the fair.

The fair dates were announced in 2022, the school corporation notes, while the decision on the school calendar was made the year prior. However, the fair dates are typically in the beginning of August — last year’s fair was Aug. 5-15, 2021. The fair was canceled in 2020.

The petition asks people to sign if “your child participates in 4H and shouldn't be forced into deciding between school and their passion and what they've been working towards all year.” According to Crown Point’s website, students who attend 4H will be excused. They will need to provide documentation of which events they are attending.

Parking in the high school lot for fairgoers will only be available at CPHS after school on the three days school is in session during the fair. The website said that constitutes a 2 1/2-hour window when parking is not available each day.

Other parents are concerned about students being in school when there is increased traffic.

“I don't think it's safe for children to start school while the fair is going on. Too many strangers in the area and too much traffic,” Stacey Saunders, who signed the petition, said.

Rebecca Cribari said it was a poor decision, especially when the fair was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns and this may be the first year some are attending again.

“Shame on (the) admin for the lack of acknowledgement of the fair and what it brings to our community, not to mention the citizens of this town that volunteer to make it happen,” Cribari said.

Crown Point’s decision to begin the school year in early August is part of a growing move to start the school year earlier, with one of the primary arguments being how it impacts high school students to have final exams after winter break. In addition, early starts allow for longer breaks through the year.

The 2022-23 calendar is available on Crown Point’s website. Lake County Fair hours and visiting information is available on its website.

