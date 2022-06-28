Crown Point Community School Corp. addresses school safety following Texas shooting

The Crown Point Community School Corp. is taking measures to ensure school safety, School Board President David Warne said at a meeting Monday.

Administrators said school employees continue to train and meet with first responders monthly.

“We do continue to look at some infrastructure, software, surveillance,” Artie Equihua, chief human resources officer, said. School officials are trying to make sure they are as well equipped as possible if an incident were to occur, he said.

School officials are also working to prevent incidents of violence by providing support to students in an effort to ensure they feel safe and healthy.

Superintendent Todd Terrill said all school buildings have school safety specialists.The schools may not reveal all information about how they are handling safety, but that is due to the tactical advantage needed if there were to be a security incident, Terrill said.

In other business at Monday's meeting, it was announced Terrill will deliver a “State of the Schools” address July 13, in which he'll share his vision for the following school year and reflect on highlights from the previous year.

It will begin at 8 a.m. at Crown Point High School and will conclude by 9 a.m.

The board also discussed hiring practices and ongoing projects throughout the summer.

Equihua said Crown Point has been successful in hiring for the upcoming school year, despite an ongoing shortage of teachers and other types of employees.

Officials also announced Crown Point is switching all parental communication to Parent Square, replacing a system that is outdated and not well used.

The next board meeting is scheduled for July 25.

