Crown Point Community School Corp. purchases electric bus

Crown Point Electric Bus

Crown Point Community School Corp. recently added Northwest Indiana’s first electric school bus to its fleet, bus EV63, with the help of grant funds acquired in partnership with Drive Clean Indiana. 

 Annie Mattea

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Community School Corp. recently added an electric school bus to its fleet, purchased with the aid of a grant acquired in partnership with Drive Clean Indiana. 

“Our district is proud to add electric transportation with the purchase of this bus. It’s an exciting opportunity to utilize green energy,” Superintendent Todd Terrill said in a news release. “We’ve shared with our school community that they’ll be able to recognize the bus when they see ‘EV’ in front of the bus number.”

The electric bus was purchased after the school corporation received a $314,747 grant from the Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund in round two of the grant program in August 2020. Drive Clean Indiana wrote the grant application. 

Purchased from Kerlin Bus Sales in Silver Lake, Indiana, the bus was added to the fleet late last year. It is a 100% zero-emission vehicle and will eliminate the consumption of more than 20,000 gallons of diesel fuel over its lifetime, along with 226 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. 

It is charged at a charging station at the school transportation center and averages 120 miles per three-hour charge from zero battery status. 

“Drive Clean Indiana was thrilled to assist Crown Point Community School Corp. with this groundbreaking, transformational project,” Drive Clean Indiana executive director Carl Lisek said in the news release. “We applaud the district leaders and school board for their support of electric school buses for a cleaner, healthier environment for its students, bus drivers and residents.”

The bus also has a safety zone indicator and 360-degree camera system. 

Students from Crown Point High School’s Advanced Auto class were the first to see the bus, allowing students to learn trends in green transportation and ask additional questions. 

