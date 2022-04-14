Crown Point elementary teacher hosts drive for Ukrainian orphans

CROWN POINT — Over the last few months, several people and organizations in the Region have donated and spread awareness about the ongoing war in Ukraine.

However, for Lake Street Elementary teacher Tiffany Markham, that was not enough. She wanted to help Ukrainians directly.

“It’s really crucial to advocate to those who don’t have a voice. And what better way to do it than a school, where we advocate for children every day,” Markham said.

Markham, along with Lake Street staff and students, hosted a drive last week where they collected more than 50 suitcases of items. There were more than 1,000 items donated total. Markham will bring the supplies to orphanages, refugee camps and foster villages in Poland at the end of this month.

Items included educational games, vitamins, clothing, hygiene supplies and more. Markham said she asked families to donate things students at Lake Street would typically use.

“The Lake Street family responded ready to help. We’ve had an amazing donation turnout,” Markham said.

She was especially surprised at the amount of support the Lake Street community showed, as the drive was right after spring break and there was only a few times it was promoted.

Markham’s trip to Poland is through an organization known as Force For Christ, which hosts orphans from European countries with families in the United States in the summer and winter. Markham’s family hosted a child from Ukraine prior to the war and she heard from their foster family when violence broke out.

The family she hosted was dealing with bombings and was struggling. After they were able to find safety, she wanted to help others.

“I knew we needed to do something. I reconnected with Force For Christ and have been helping and advocating for them,” she said.

Markham will go with a team to Poland and will take as much as she can, but anything additional will be brought by additional Force For Christ members in later weeks.

She also said some items will be brought to Ukraine, but their team will not go directly.

Bryce and Keith Keller, two students at Lake Street, were excited to donate to the drive. They donated chalk, vitamins, paints and several other items.

Keith, a fourth-grader, said they wanted to help out the children in Ukraine, especially since he felt that children deserve to have a good childhood.

“It’s not fair and I know it’s hard for them,” Keith said.

Although the drive is over, those who are still interested in donating can provide supplies or monetary support at Groen’s Furniture in Dyer or at The Den in Crown Point.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.