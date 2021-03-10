Crown Point, Lake Central officials condemn 'disgusting' 'white student union' Instagram accounts

Although the profile initially used the Lake Central High School logo, Veracco said the account was created by students who aren’t enrolled in Lake Central schools and don’t live in the Tri-Town area.

“We want to make it clear that the offensive content on this page is completely inconsistent with our core values and beliefs and we are sickened by its very existence,” Veracco said.

While school officials are glad the account wasn’t created by students in the district, Veracco acknowledged district still has “plenty of work to do in order to make Lake Central the kinder and gentler community of schools that we want to become.”

“Even though none of our students were responsible, we hope that meaningful conversations still take place at school and at home about the need to keep any type of hate or harassing speech out of our schools,” he said. “In addition to consuming valuable resources from both school and law enforcement agencies, this type of activity disrupts our students and staff from focusing on teaching and learning as we aim to help all students achieve their personal best.”

