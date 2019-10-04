What’s a frog’s favorite drink? It’s “croak-a-cola.”
This is just one of many groan-inducing jokes Amy Howard, a language arts teacher at Robert A. Taft Middle School, Crown Point, shares with her sixth-grade class in her beloved “joke-of-the-day.”
“I love to joke and have fun with the kids,” Howard says. “The students really love the jokes that include puns. I have jokes-of-the-day that the students call ‘cringey’ because they really are that bad. The best reactions are when, after reading the joke, the student just shakes his head, walks back to his seat and says something like, ‘That was really bad.’ It just makes me laugh!”
Fun and games are all part of the educational experience in Howard’s classroom, including theme days that correspond with stories they’re reading. A class favorite is the beach theme which corresponds with Doris Lessing’s “Through the Tunnel.” She recalls a beach day in which she brought in blankets for her students to lie on while they read the story. “After reading, we threw around a beach ball that had comprehension questions written on it. The students were required to answer a question after catching the ball. Not only was it fun hitting the beach ball around the classroom, it was also engaging and educational.”
Howard says she’d love to incorporate more theme days and found several ideas for room transformations.
“First Chapter Friday” is another innovation from Howard. She reads the first chapter of a book every Friday and encourages her students to read the rest of the story on their own to know what happens. She says, “So far, I think it’s working. Each of the books I’ve read are being requested by students when we go to the library. Several students have had to put their names on a waiting list for the books.”
Students have unique backgrounds and needs, and Howard says one of the biggest challenges that teachers face is trying to meet the needs of all their students. “They come to school facing different adversities, having different abilities, and are at different academic levels, but are expected to learn the same material.”
Social media, too, is a struggle, one which often follows students into the classroom.
Howard says many of the issues students have at school start outside of the school on social media, which interrupts the flow of education in the classroom. She says parents and guardians need to be vigilant about their children’s use of social media. Parents and the community at large also need to support for education and resilient children.
“Children are the future, and we need to all work together to raise them up to be productive members of our society. We also need to teach our children to have some ‘grit,’ to keep working even when it’s hard. We need to teach our children to be positive and to never give up.”
Howard also coaches the girls track team, and she hosts the Crafts for Charity Club in which participants donate handmade things to charity. The club meets once a week with projects ranging from no-sew blankets for Project Linus and the Colonial Nursing & Rehab Center to dog toys made from old T-shirts for the Anti-Cruelty Society. She recalls, “We made origami cranes, which we gave to a teacher and student who were sick. It goes along with the Legend of the Crane (based on an ancient Japanese tradition in which a wish is granted to one who folds 1,000 origami cranes, a tradition which has taken on special significance in offering support to cancer patients).”
Teaching is the only profession Howard can envision herself doing, she says. “Teaching is what I was called to do, and it’s my responsibility to do the best I can for all the students that I work with. I’ll always keep learning so that I can be innovative and fun!”