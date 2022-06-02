Crown Point parent says his autistic son was left on bus

CROWN POINT — A parent of a Crown Point Community School Corp. student alleges his son was left behind on a special needs bus last week.

Brandon Webb, whose son has autism and attends Timothy Ball Elementary School, got on the bus the morning of May 24. During the ride to school, he fell asleep and did not get off the bus.

The bus driver and aide, Webb claims, did not check the bus before driving to another location, where several buses were parked. The driver and aide left the bus, Webb said.

His son then woke up and was confused about where he was, Webb said. He attempted to exit the bus, which is when he was seen by a passing adult. Webb said he was only on the bus alone for approximately five to 10 minutes.

Webb was then contacted, and it was determined his son would be sent back to school.

Webb said he was contacted by Monica Vasquez, director of transportation for Crown Point, and later communicated with other members of the central office. He said he was informed they will conduct additional training for bus drivers and will use the situation as an example.

However, Webb said he doesn't consider that sufficient. He suggested use of new technology to make buses safer, such as a buzzer that would force drivers to go to the back of the bus before exiting it themselves.

"It's unacceptable," Webb said of last week's incident. "I want the school system to bounce some ideas around to make sure this doesn't happen to any other kid, ever."

Webb said it was lucky that his son happened to try to get off the bus when an adult was walking by. He said something much worse could have happened had the 7-year-old been able to walk around the lot unattended.

Crown Point Community School Corp. said the well-being and safety of students is its top priority. However, citing privacy regulations, officials decline to comment on any matter that involves individual students or staff.

