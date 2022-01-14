Crown Point parents express concern regarding COVID-19 data delay amid omicron surge

CROWN POINT — Natalie Huddleston Schantz has two students at the high school. Her son had COVID-19 symptoms and she got him tested Jan. 4. She did not receive results until Tuesday, which showed he tested positive.

By the time he received results, the school encouraged him to return. She sent him to classes Wednesday, but he was symptomatic again on Thursday.

She said he was initially marked absent for the days he missed as “excused — medical.” However, it changed to “remote — present,” and she is unsure why that occurred.

The district does say that students’ needs will be met even while in quarantine, whether that is through email, Zoom, phone or another method of communication.

The Crown Point School Corp. COVID-19 dashboard states the time it takes to complete contact tracing can result in a delay of data.

“Because of the time it takes to contact trace, most cases are not added until the day after the positive case is reported to us,” the dashboard states. “Our nurses are working as quickly as they can. We ask that parents report positive cases to their school as soon as they receive results.”