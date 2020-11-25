Crown Point proposes new middle school, districtwide construction projects

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Crown Point Community School Corp. currently owns three parcels of land east of I-65 that could be used for the project, though administrators haven’t ruled out construction on other property not currently owned by the school corporation, Terrill said.

“What we want to do is to make sure that we’re in a situation where we don’t have to come back to this new building in the next 10 years and add on to it,” Terrill said. “We want to be prepared.”

Districtwide expansion

Crown Point administrators also are proposing a two-story classroom addition, expanded cafeteria, relocated child care center and expanded STEM education space at the approximately 20-year-old Crown Point High School, which is currently at capacity.

That project would expand capacity by approximately 600 students and also calls for a new weight room, creating space for a larger cardio fitness lab.

The proposed two-story classroom addition would be built at the southeast corner of the high school in a section of the school originally designed for future expansion, should it be needed.

Crown Point administration also is bringing recommendations for building onto its MacArthur and Timothy Ball elementary schools.