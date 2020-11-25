Crown Point proposes new middle school, districtwide construction projects

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Community School Corp. is rolling out plans for expansion as student enrollment continues to climb in south Lake County’s growing suburbs.
In a board presentation Monday night, Superintendent Todd Terrill presented a multi-pronged approach to renovate, add on and build new within the Crown Point district — the major focal point being a new middle school building to replace the corporation’s 66-year-old Taft Middle School.
Other proposals call for a two-story classroom addition at Crown Point High School and expansion at the district’s MacArthur and Timothy Ball elementary schools.
“Really these projects will end up impacting and touching every building in our district with renovations, improvements and major technology upgrades,” Terrill said. “The far-reaching impact of improving our buildings will impact all of our students.”
Replacing Taft
The proposed projects, early in conceptual planning, come following a districtwide facility and learning needs study launched in 2017.
Out of that study, Crown Point administrators quickly identified the need to expand at Winfield Elementary, which couldn’t wait as subdivisions continue to grow in the Winfield area.
The district’s ongoing $13 million Winfield Elementary expansion project, launched in the early spring, is moving on pace for completion in time for the opening of the next school year.
With continued enrollment growth expected — the district has reported a 13% increase over the last eight years — and the school corporation on track to complete existing debt payments by 2024, administrators have determined now is the time to act.
The current Taft Middle School was initially built in 1954 as a seven-classroom Center Township Elementary School. It since has seen seven additions and three major renovations, and its aging infrastructure continues to require extensive upkeep and repair work.
School leaders are making use of every corner of the building, turning storage space and the middle school’s former wrestling room into converted classrooms — a need that is expected to continue even after the coronavirus pandemic.
Proposals for middle school construction would bring new athletics facilities, academic space and technology advancements, and would increase at Taft from its current 1,100-student enrollment to 1,400.
Early design concepts developed for the school corporation by Gilbraltar Design and The Skillman Corp. call for construction on at least 40 acres of land — nearly twice that of the current Taft property, meaning administrators will likely look to build in a new location.
The Crown Point Community School Corp. currently owns three parcels of land east of I-65 that could be used for the project, though administrators haven’t ruled out construction on other property not currently owned by the school corporation, Terrill said.
“What we want to do is to make sure that we’re in a situation where we don’t have to come back to this new building in the next 10 years and add on to it,” Terrill said. “We want to be prepared.”
Districtwide expansion
Crown Point administrators also are proposing a two-story classroom addition, expanded cafeteria, relocated child care center and expanded STEM education space at the approximately 20-year-old Crown Point High School, which is currently at capacity.
That project would expand capacity by approximately 600 students and also calls for a new weight room, creating space for a larger cardio fitness lab.
The proposed two-story classroom addition would be built at the southeast corner of the high school in a section of the school originally designed for future expansion, should it be needed.
Crown Point administration also is bringing recommendations for building onto its MacArthur and Timothy Ball elementary schools.
Both additions would fit each of the schools with eight to 10 new classrooms, dedicated STEM education space and a new gymnasium with community access. Both schools would expand in capacity to serve 700 students.
Other improvements of interest across the district include expanded student capacity at Wheeler Middle School and renovation within the Crown Point’s remaining elementaries with technology advancements emphasized across the school corporation.
Though no strict deadlines have been set for work on the proposed projects, Terrill said he expects work among the district’s elementaries to be staggered with a new middle school potentially completed by fall 2024.
The school corporation plans to fund these projects by replacing existing debt expected to be paid off soon, meaning the district will be able to complete new construction and renovations without running a funding referendum.
“It’s too early to say the project costs for these buildings,” Crown Point Chief Financial Officer Katy Dowling said. “Our desire is to ensure there’s no increase to the school’s tax rate.”
District leaders will meet twice next month in public hearings on Dec. 7 and 14 to present more specific details on Crown Point’s plans for expansion.
“It just makes total sense for us to be able to do this for the kids,” Terrill said.
