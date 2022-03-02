Crown Point school board approves large technology purchases

CROWN POINT — The School Board approved several purchases Monday for updated technology in school buildings.

The board approved the purchase of 425 Lightspeed amplification sound systems with Flexmike and Media Connector from Lightspeed Technologies for $555,075. Lightspeed aims to offer instructional audio solutions to classrooms, allowing for clear, low volume and intelligible sound.

The board also approved the purchase of 425 Clear Touch 86-inch interactive panels, document cameras, webcams, adjustable mount carts and installations from Tri-Electronics for nearly $2.7 million. The panels allow for multi-touch capabilities and can be used by students at all grade levels.

Both products were piloted at Winfield Elementary School and were found to be successful.

More Aruba access points were also approved, for just over $674,000. Access points are used to boost user experiences with greater WiFi connectivity that is secure.

In other business:

• Both the Crown Point girls basketball team and boys wrestling team were commended for their success this season.

• Two grants were approved: to apply for and accept a grant from Crown Point Community Foundation for $750 for the Lake Street Sensory Path, which is a path that would allow students to engage the senses when they need a break from school; and a $500 grant from the Lake County Masters Gardeners Association to develop and uphold Lake Street Elementary School courtyard was accepted.

• Superintendent Todd Terrill discussed House Bill 1134, a bill that died in the Senate that would have limited what is said in Indiana classrooms. He said several Crown Point teachers were able to visit the legislature to discuss the issue with Indiana senators and representatives. He commended the teachers’ courage and said it is crucial to hear from teachers regarding education issues.

He said it was a good result for that bill and they hope to have similar results for the other bills that could be impactful to education.

• School Board President David Warne discussed the success of e-learning days, saying the opportunity to use e-learning is necessary. Board member Scott Babjak said there will always be different opinions on when to use an e-learning day, but it is good to have the option to avoid having to add days at the end of the school year.

• Warne also discussed how he has been responding to emails to the board. He said while he reads every message, he does not respond to people who send repeated messages and do not ask questions. He also said he is not responding to messages that are typed in “all-caps” or have a lot of exclamation points, but he is reading them and will respond if another board member thinks it is necessary.

“I respect what I’m reading, but I’m not responding to those,” Warne said.

Babjak said the board has made significant progress the last two years in improving the public's ability to contact the board.

The next board meeting is March 21.

