Crown Point school board discusses coronavirus response, superintendent search in near-empty meeting

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Community School Board met Monday night in a short session to discuss coronavirus response efforts and the district’s ongoing superintendent search.
In the shortened meeting, Crown Point administrators circled in from outside the district board room to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people in a room.
The district’s students began their first day of COVID-19 preventative closures on Monday, after the state extended 20-days of non-punitive waiver days to Indiana districts last week.
Lake County saw the confirmation of its first two cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Community Hospital in Munster reported it is treating one individual for the virus. Methodist Hospitals confirmed Tuesday it is also treating a patient for COVID-19.
The School City of Hammond also notified families Tuesday of an unconfirmed case reported by a district bus monitor.
Crown Point students will remain out of school this week, will take their previously scheduled spring break from March 23 to 27, and will begin remote instructional days after returning from break.
Students will be assigned learning goals and activities from March 30 to April 9, according to Crown Point administrators. All assignments will be assigned through the online learning platform, Buzz.
The Crown Point school board also signed a resolution Monday night ensuring district staff will continue receiving pay at regular rates and hours.
“Everyone has been working extremely hard, and it has been impressive to watch the communication and the diligence of the staff and administration,” board member Brian Smith said.
The board also discussed the next steps in its superintendent search after placing longtime district leader Teresa Eineman on paid administrative leave last month with the intention of pursuing contract cancellation.
Board members discussed three groups — including Libertyville, Ill.,-based BWP & Associates, the Indiana School Boards Association and the University Superintendent Search Team, comprised of educational leaders from Ball State University, Indiana University, Indiana State University and Purdue University — as possible partners in its search for Crown Point’s next superintendent.
BWP & Associates recently consulted in the Duneland Community School Corp.’s superintendent search, naming former Crown Point High School principal Chip Pettit superintendent in June 2019, and is actively leading searches in Thornton Fractional High School District 215 and in the Monroe County Community School Corp. in Bloomington.
The Indiana School Boards Association is currently assisting in a search for the next leader of the Avon Community School Corp. in Indianapolis.
The board signed a contract this month with retired Merrillville superintendent Tony Lux to serve as the district’s interim superintendent through June 30.
The board is looking to hire its next superintendent by this date.
Board members weighed the benefits of each potential search consultant, deciding to reach out to a favorite from the Indiana School Boards Association this week.
“Search groups is a matter of sometimes finding the connection of what strikes home best,” Lux said, adding that he agrees the board should act with a sense of urgency if hoping to fill its opening this summer.
Any formal contract to bring on a superintendent search provider will be decided in a public meeting, Lux said Monday night.
For more information on the Crown Point district’s preventative school closures, see the school corporation’s website at cps.k12.in.us.