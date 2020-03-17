Crown Point school board discusses coronavirus response, superintendent search in near-empty meeting

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Community School Board met Monday night in a short session to discuss coronavirus response efforts and the district’s ongoing superintendent search.

In the shortened meeting, Crown Point administrators circled in from outside the district board room to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people in a room.

The district’s students began their first day of COVID-19 preventative closures on Monday, after the state extended 20-days of non-punitive waiver days to Indiana districts last week.

Lake County saw the confirmation of its first two cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Community Hospital in Munster reported it is treating one individual for the virus. Methodist Hospitals confirmed Tuesday it is also treating a patient for COVID-19.

The School City of Hammond also notified families Tuesday of an unconfirmed case reported by a district bus monitor.