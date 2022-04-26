Crown Point school board discusses lacrosse on campus, calendar

CROWN POINT — A lacrosse captain asked the school board Monday to allow the team to play its final two games of the season on campus.

Currently, the lacrosse team plays at Crown Point Sports Complex for home games, rather than at the stadium on the Crown Point High School campus.

Bill McCall said he asked to use Bulldog Stadium in the fall for lacrosse games. The school board states it is against school board policy.

“We only have two home games left against regional opponents,” McCall said. “I’m here to officially submit an application to hold these events at the stadium and I am here to ask for your support.”

The home games are April 27 and May 11, which is senior night.

According to Superintendent Todd Terrill, the policy that addresses this issue is 7510, which can be found on Crown Point school board’s Boarddocs page. There are administrative guidelines on each board policy. Use of the soccer fields and football stadiums is prohibited to class II organizations like lacrosse, according to the policy.

Terrill said the district is working on developing ways that lacrosse can be played on campus, but it will take some time and will likely not be as urgent as the team needs it.

School Board President David Warne said the problem is that they do not have the time to make the change.

“I’m unfortunately not optimistic about getting that May 11 game taken care of,” Warne said. He said that the policy could change in the future and they are advocating for future students.

Board member Scott Angel said he understood the frustration in not being able to play on campus. He said things are moving forward, but he knows it may not bring any satisfaction.

“I wish I could do more. Sometimes the way things are laid out, it makes things very difficult,” Angel said.

Several members of the lacrosse team came out to support McCall. Board member Scott Babjak said he consistently hears people advocating for the lacrosse team and there will be an action plan moving forward. He knows it will not satisfy the seniors, however. There are seven seniors on the team.

Jennifer Carr also expressed during public comment that she feels the district does not care about the safety issues in starting the school year early. More than 4,000 community members have signed a petition to start the year later.

“The corporation should continue to be a good community partner and not impact the operation of the fair,” Carr said.

The school board made the 2022-23 calendar in February 2021, prior to the fair announcing dates.

Warne said there are plans regarding safety, but they do not want to publicize them due to the risk in telling people.

Babjak also said there is increased communication with the city regarding the start date.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.