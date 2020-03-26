Crown Point school board hires superintendent search firm, discusses next steps

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Community School Corp. board is moving forward in its search for a new superintendent after placing longtime district leader Teresa Eineman on leave last month.

The board brought on superintendent search consultant Michael Adamson of the Indiana School Boards Association and discussed job qualification criteria in a Thursday afternoon meeting conducted via a Zoom web conference.

Adamson will help the board broadly advertise for the superintendent's position in a national search. Adamson is being contracted to work with the district for as a part of a standard $2,500 search package, board president David Warne said.

Warne said the Indiana School Boards Association consultant was selected after giving "a strong presentation" to the board in executive session Monday.

Crown Point board members weighed in Thursday on qualifying factors to include in the search for their next superintendent, including corporation-level administration experience, demonstrated problem-solving skills and community outreach.

The school board has set a goal to hire its next school leader by June 30 — the date the board's interim contract with former Merrillville Community School Corp. Superintendent Tony Lux is scheduled to end.