Crown Point school board hires superintendent search firm, discusses next steps
Crown Point school board hires superintendent search firm, discusses next steps

Crown Point High School

Students are shown being welcomed to Bulldog Rush at Crown Point High School.

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Community School Corp. board is moving forward in its search for a new superintendent after placing longtime district leader Teresa Eineman on leave last month.

The board brought on superintendent search consultant Michael Adamson of the Indiana School Boards Association and discussed job qualification criteria in a Thursday afternoon meeting conducted via a Zoom web conference.

Adamson will help the board broadly advertise for the superintendent's position in a national search. Adamson is being contracted to work with the district for as a part of a standard $2,500 search package, board president David Warne said.

Crown Point school board discusses coronavirus response, superintendent search in near-empty meeting

Warne said the Indiana School Boards Association consultant was selected after giving "a strong presentation" to the board in executive session Monday.

Crown Point board members weighed in Thursday on qualifying factors to include in the search for their next superintendent, including corporation-level administration experience, demonstrated problem-solving skills and community outreach.

The school board has set a goal to hire its next school leader by June 30 — the date the board's interim contract with former Merrillville Community School Corp. Superintendent Tony Lux is scheduled to end.

Crown Point schools names Tony Lux interim superintendent; Eineman remains on leave

Warne said he does not expect school closures precipitated by the novel coronavirus to slow down the board's search efforts.

"This is our biggest job, as a board, is to find a superintendent," Warne said.

Eineman still remains on paid administrative leave with the district, the board president said.

The Crown Point board placed Eineman on leave in a unanimous board vote on Feb. 24, expressing intention to seek early contract termination without cause.

Eineman has been a leader of the Crown Point Community School Corp. for 14 years, overseeing consistently high marks in the state's school accountability system and Four Star School designations.

UPDATE: All public schools in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties closed amid coronavirus concern

Warne said the board has not had contact with Eineman since mid-February when the board first put her on notice that it would be seeking contract cancellation.

"As a board, we're in a holding pattern," Warne said. "We're waiting on guidance for the next step."

An attorney representing Eineman declined to answer querstions Thursday, but said a fuller response on behalf of the longtime Crown Point school leader is forthcoming.

