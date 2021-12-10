 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crown Point schools delayed due to fog
alert urgent

Crown Point schools delayed due to fog

Crown Point Schools Administration Building -- Stock

Shown is the Crown Point Community Corp. School Administrative Service Center at 200 E. North St., Crown Point. 

 Mary Freda, The Times

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Community School Corporation announced a two-hour delay in the start of classes Friday due to fog.

"There will be no morning preschool classes or morning CAP sessions today," the corporation said. "Elementary child care will be open."

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

The high school start time will be 9:35 a.m., with the middle school starting at 9:40 a.m. and the elementary schools at 11:05 a.m.

"All bus schedules will start 2 hours later than the normal weekday pick up time," according to the CPCSC.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas dies aged 33

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts