Crown Point schools delayed due to fog

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Community School Corporation announced a two-hour delay in the start of classes Friday due to fog.

"There will be no morning preschool classes or morning CAP sessions today," the corporation said. "Elementary child care will be open."

The high school start time will be 9:35 a.m., with the middle school starting at 9:40 a.m. and the elementary schools at 11:05 a.m.

"All bus schedules will start 2 hours later than the normal weekday pick up time," according to the CPCSC.

