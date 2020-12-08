Crown Point schools estimates expansion projects could cost as much as $214 million

Crown Point administrations shared the anticipated projects costs Monday night in the first of two hearings required to secure bonds funding the expansion.

Anticipating for interest and insurance, the district set $247.015 million as its maximum borrowing amount and expects to repay its bonds in no more than 18 years and eight months.

Because the school corporation anticipates retiring a large portion of its existing debt in 2024, district leaders say they expect proposed projects this fall will not bring any increase to taxes.

Superintendent Todd Terrill said the district has set a goal to begin expansion work in the spring and wrap up all projects by December 2024.

The proposed expansion comes as a time of increasing growth in south Lake County’s suburban communities.

Crown Point Chief Financial Officer Katy Dowling said the school corporation has seen a 19% increase in its student population since the 2009-10 school year. Six of the district’s seven elementary schools currently have one to two, or fewer, open classrooms available, Dowling said.