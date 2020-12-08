Crown Point schools estimates expansion projects could cost as much as $214 million

CROWN POINT — Major projects for expansion in the Crown Point Community School Corp. could total as much as $214.5 million, administrators estimate.
The district first presented its plan for growth in a school board meeting last month, detailing the need to address overcrowding, plan for anticipated population growth and update facilities throughout the school corporation.
The corporation’s conceptual planning calls for a new Taft Middle School and expansions at Crown Point High School, Douglas MacArthur Elementary, and Timothy Ball Elementary, as well as potential renovations and technology upgrades districtwide.
Crown Point administrators presented the anticipated costs for such projects for the first time in a public hearing Monday night.
The district is budgeting $77.35 million for construction of a new Taft Middle School, $47.45 million for additions at the high school, $23.075 million to build on at MacArthur and $19.175 million for expansions at Timothy Ball.
Administrators also estimate the school corporation will spend up to $39 million on districtwide technology upgrades and potential expansion or renovation in its other elementary schools and Wheeler Middle School.
An additional $5.2 million is likely to fund early preschool/childhood development expansions, and $3.25 million is budgeted for elementary school playground improvements.
Crown Point administrations shared the anticipated projects costs Monday night in the first of two hearings required to secure bonds funding the expansion.
Anticipating for interest and insurance, the district set $247.015 million as its maximum borrowing amount and expects to repay its bonds in no more than 18 years and eight months.
Because the school corporation anticipates retiring a large portion of its existing debt in 2024, district leaders say they expect proposed projects this fall will not bring any increase to taxes.
Superintendent Todd Terrill said the district has set a goal to begin expansion work in the spring and wrap up all projects by December 2024.
The proposed expansion comes as a time of increasing growth in south Lake County’s suburban communities.
Crown Point Chief Financial Officer Katy Dowling said the school corporation has seen a 19% increase in its student population since the 2009-10 school year. Six of the district’s seven elementary schools currently have one to two, or fewer, open classrooms available, Dowling said.
“This is right for kids and the educational process that those kids endure, including our staff members, and to be able to do that with no additional tax increase is the right thing to do at this time,” School Board Vice President Scott Angel said.
The Crown Point school board will have its second public hearing on financing the proposed projects at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at the district’s Administrative Service Center.
Calumet College of St. Joseph
Crown Point Community School Corp.
Duneland School Corp.
East Porter County School Corp.
Griffith Public Schools
Hanover Community School Corp.
Indiana University Northwest
Lake Central School Corp.
Michigan City Area Schools
Portage Township Schools
Purdue University Northwest
School City of East Chicago
School City of Hammond
School City of Hobart
School City of Whiting
School Town of Highland
Union Township School Corp.
Valparaiso Community Schools
Valparaiso University
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!