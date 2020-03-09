Crown Point schools names interim superintendent, Eineman remains on leave

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Community School Corp. board has selected an interim superintendent after placing longtime district leader Teresa Eineman on paid administrative leave last month.
The board voted unanimously Monday morning to name Tony Lux interim superintendent effective immediately.
Lux will work with Director of Curriculum & Instruction James Hardman to oversee district operations and will assist in the search for a new superintendent, Board President David Warne said in a prepared statement Monday.
Hardman, a 35-year veteran of Crown Point schools, was named acting superintendent on Feb. 24 when the school board voted to place Eineman on paid administrative leave following a meeting to discuss dissolution of the superintendent's contract.
"It was imperative that our school corporation find an experienced and well respected individual to serve as interim superintendent of our schools," Warne said. "The hiring of Dr. Lux will help ensure continuity and minimize disruption with the ordinary business of the school corporation for the remainder of the school year."
Lux, an active public education advocate, served with the neighboring Merrillville Community School Corp. for nearly 30 years — 19 as superintendent — before his retirement in 2013.
News of Eineman's leave came as a surprise to many. The former Crown Point schools chief had served with the district for 15 years, always receiving high marks on her superintendent evaluations.
The board approved its most recent superintendent contract, guaranteeing Eineman a $169,381 base salary for three years, in June 2019. Following more than a year of negotiation, the board approved the contract including a new provision for termination without cause.
On Monday morning, Warne said Eineman's status with the district remains as set at paid administrative leave. He said the board has not communicated with the former superintendent since its February board meeting.
Lux will serve as interim superintendent through June 30, according to a contract approved Monday.
Though the board has not yet exited its current contract with Eineman, Warne said the district will begin a search for its next superintendent immediately with hopes of hiring a new district leader by June 30.
"The number one goal is to make sure that our students and parents and staff continue to have a successful school year, a successful completion," Lux said. "Having been a close neighbor for over 30 years, I've always been impressed with the dedication and commitment of the staff, the school board, the administration, with strong support from parents and the community, so I'm very pleased to assist however I can."
