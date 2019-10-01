Crown point schools names new school safety official

CROWN POINT — Cedar Lake Police Chief David Coulson will join the Crown Point Community School Corp. as its next supervisor of school safety and security.
Coulson, who led the Cedar Lake police department from November 2017 to September 2019, will begin working with Crown Point schools Oct. 15, according to a news release from the school district.
"I am looking forward to becoming a member of the great Crown Point School Corp. team where the safety and security of students, staff, parents and visitors is viewed as a top priority," Coulson said in the release. "It is truly an honor and privilege to be given this unique opportunity to continue to serve in this capacity."
Coulson replaces Robert McDermott as the head of the Crown Point district's school safety operations. McDermott followed former Crown Point High School Principal Chip Pettit to the the Duneland School Corp. this summer, where Pettit now serves as superintendent and McDermott as assistant superintendent.
Coulson, a 40-year-veteran of law enforcement, began his career in Northwest Indiana. He first worked with the Indiana University Northwest Police Department in 1979 before joining the Highland Police Department in 1981, where he served in patrol and investigation roles for eight years.
Having served 28 years with the bureau, Coulson is a retired senior special agent with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to the release. With the ATF, Coulson served as a public information officer and project officer for the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network for the Chicago Field Division.
Coulson also has served as public information officer for the ATF's Columbus, Ohio, Field Division, according to the release, and has been the violent crime coordinator for Northwest Indiana and the Chicagoland area with a focus in gun-related violence tied to gang and narcotics trafficking organizations.
Coulson earned his bachelor's degree in criminal justice and his master's degree in public affairs from Indiana University Northwest.
He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Fraternal Order of Police.