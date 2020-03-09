Crown Point schools names Tony Lux interim superintendent; Eineman remains on leave

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The board approved its most recent superintendent contract, guaranteeing Eineman a $169,381 base salary for three years, in June 2019. Following more than a year of negotiation, the board approved the contract including a new provision for termination without cause.

On Monday morning, Warne said Eineman's status with the district remains as set at paid administrative leave. He said the board has not communicated with the former superintendent since its February board meeting.

"Crown Point community schools has a contract with Dr. Teresa Eineman," said Joseph Curosh Jr., a Whiting-based attorney representing Eineman. "We're going to expect them to abide by it."

Lux will serve as interim superintendent through June 30, according to a contract approved Monday.

Though the board has not yet exited its current contract with Eineman, Warne said the district will begin a search for its next superintendent immediately with hopes of hiring a new district leader by June 30.