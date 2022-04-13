Crown Point schools will begin 2022-23 in early August despite push back

CROWN POINT — For some students, the school year will begin early. Crown Point Community School Corp. officials intend to keep Aug. 10 as the first day of school for the 2022-23 school year, despite push back from some community members due to the intersection with the Lake County Fair.

The fair will run Aug. 5-14 at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point. Some parents have expressed concern about additional traffic and use of the CPHS parking lot for fair parking.

Superintendent Todd Terrill addressed the issue at a Wednesday “Coffee and Conversation” meeting with community members.

“We would say that there is not that big of a safety concern,” Terrill said.

The calendar for 2022-23 was discussed during a February 2021 school board meeting, following a survey of parents and staff about possible changes to the academic year.

The survey asked about ending the school year before Memorial Day, ending first semester before winter break, making fall break one week and adding a Wednesday to Thanksgiving break. The survey noted that if all those changes were implemented, the school year would begin earlier.

Results indicated nearly 63% of parents and 66% of staff were in support of ending the school year before Memorial Day and ending the fall semester earlier. Further, about 64% of parents and 67% of staff were in support of a longer fall break, and nearly 80% of parents and just over 90% of staff were in support of adding Wednesday to Thanksgiving break.

The board approved a final version of the calendar in March 2021.

The fair dates were announced in 2022, the school corporation notes, while the decision on the school calendar was made the year prior. However, the fair dates are typically in the beginning of August — last year’s fair was Aug. 5-15, 2021. The fair was canceled in 2020.

Wednesday's event, at the Crown Point Community Library, also addressed plans for redistricting following the completed construction of Taft Middle School. Terrill said redistricting plans would probably be determined by spring 2023.

