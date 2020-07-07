Crown Point shared its fall school reopening plan. Here's what classes could look like when students return

“There’s six weeks between now and the start of school,” Lux said. “When we look at the next six weeks from all the activities young people are going to be involved in right now out in the community, the story will be told in terms of whether they acquire any issues related to COVID or not, and that will drive sports, will drive school, and whether we stay ‘Green’ or have to go ‘Yellow,’ or something more drastic.”

Given some families may still be uncomfortable sending their students back to school, Lux said the district will offer the option for students to continue distance learning.

The district is still working out exactly what this distance learning may look like, school officials said Monday night, but it could include periodic Zoom meetings with instructors teaching in-person classes or dedicated distance learning cohorts based on how many parents inform the district they plan to keep their student home.

Students learning remotely will be responsible for completing assignments, tests and quizzes similar to those of their peers attending school in person.

Crown Point school leaders will be sending a link home to parents soon asking their fall semester preference.