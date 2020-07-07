Crown Point shared its fall school reopening plan. Here's what classes could look like when students return

CROWN POINT — Crown Point school officials outlined a fluid plan for fall school reentry on Monday night giving parents the option to continue remote learning if desired during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The presentation was given by Interim Superintendent Tony Lux, who is likely to leave the district at the end of the month after Crown Point’s school board hires a new superintendent. That decision is expected to come as early as next week.
For the time being, Crown Point officials plan to reopen the district this August in a “Green” phase, allowing students to return to class in-person on a regular schedule five days a week.
The district will require masks to be worn at times where social distancing is unavoidable, such as in hallways during passing periods and on school buses.
Students will be required to bring their own mask to school on a day-to-day basis. The district will provide students with a cloth mask if a new face covering is needed during the school day.
If coronavirus cases are reported in connection to one or more Crown Point schools, the district could move into a “Yellow” phase, increasing mask use and potentially engaging in hybrid learning models to decrease the number of students in a given building at a certain time.
And, if a significant enough number of cases are reported, the district may move, in consultation with the Lake County Health Department, to a “Red” phase, suspending in-person education in one or more school buildings.
“There’s six weeks between now and the start of school,” Lux said. “When we look at the next six weeks from all the activities young people are going to be involved in right now out in the community, the story will be told in terms of whether they acquire any issues related to COVID or not, and that will drive sports, will drive school, and whether we stay ‘Green’ or have to go ‘Yellow,’ or something more drastic.”
Given some families may still be uncomfortable sending their students back to school, Lux said the district will offer the option for students to continue distance learning.
The district is still working out exactly what this distance learning may look like, school officials said Monday night, but it could include periodic Zoom meetings with instructors teaching in-person classes or dedicated distance learning cohorts based on how many parents inform the district they plan to keep their student home.
Students learning remotely will be responsible for completing assignments, tests and quizzes similar to those of their peers attending school in person.
Crown Point school leaders will be sending a link home to parents soon asking their fall semester preference.
The district is asking parents, whether choosing to return their students to school or stay home, to commit to their preferred learning environment for at least the first quarter of school to maintain continuity in education plans.
Families are being asked to inform the district of their preference by July 15. Leaders will then use this information to determine more specific expectations for distance learning in the fall.
“Everybody is working to figure out what is the best way to present and provide a quality ed in the midst of a pandemic in keeping our kids safe,” Lux said.
The Crown Point “Bulldog Back to School Plan” was created using the recommendations of national, state and local health guidance, and following discussion with other Northwest Indiana school leaders, district officials said.
Portage Township Schools unveiled their plan late last week, the School City of East Chicago plans to roll out a series of videos this week and LaPorte County school leaders collaboratively shared their intention last week to reopen on schedule.
Crown Point leaders also took into consideration the results of a Back to School parent survey, where about 56% responded they would strongly or somewhat support mask requirements in the classroom, and 58% responded they were likely or somewhat likely to want some form of distance learning available to students.
Parents who attended Lux’s presentation in-person at Crown Point High School on Monday asked about temperature checks for students and staff, district sanitation protocol and whether students would be allowed exceptions or breaks in wearing their masks.
Crown Point officials are encouraging families to conduct self-assessments before sending students to school. If students present coronavirus symptoms or register a temperature of 100 degrees or more, they will be encouraged to stay home. Students will not be penalized for absences, Lux said.
Students’ temperatures may be taken randomly upon arrival. The district has not yet decided whether staff will be temperature checked, Lux said.
The district uses a virus-killing CQ-128 disinfectant in its buildings, and students will be trained and responsible for sanitizing their hands and desks upon arriving to a new class.
Students will be allowed to remove masks where social distancing is maintained and within classrooms at their teachers’ discretion. District leaders are encouraging families to find a mask that fits their student and try it out before returning to school.
The Crown Point district is also planning for its upcoming delayed high school graduation on July 21. Tickets will be on sale from July 6 to July 18, according to the high school’s graduation website.
The celebration will be outdoors at the Crown Point High School Stadium and guests will be asked to participate in a staggered entry schedule based on their ticketed seating section.
Masks will not be required, but encouraged wherever social distancing is not possible.
More information about the Bulldog Back to School Plan is available on the Crown Point schools’ website at www.cps.k12.in.us.
