Crown Point students to present posters during Research Symposium

Students say they are looking forward to the opportunity to share their knowledge in a professional setting.

"What if you fall in love with that topic after talking to someone who is deeply invested in that topic?" senior Alexis Woodard asked.

Seniors Rebecca Parks and Natalie Sulewski will present on their findings on an increase in the invasive round goby fish population based on their dissections of lake trout stomach contents donated by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Senior Breeann Mild plans to share her research on water quality testing using an EPA Hydrolab tool at Lake Michigan, the Little Calumet River and Cedar Lake, among other places, to collect data she now hopes to share with professional researchers at Bowling Green State University.

All three biomedical science students earned high marks at the NWI Regional Science Fair last month at Valparaiso University and plan to also present their research at the state level.

Other presentations have grown out of personal interest, and even anger.