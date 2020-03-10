Crown Point students to present posters during Research Symposium

CROWN POINT — Just days before Crown Point High School’s first research symposium, English Department chairwoman Alexandrea Horton’s classroom is abuzz.
Posters line the back walls of Horton’s room detailing representation of women in Hollywood and generational change in the comic industry.
Just down the hall, senior Tyler Kaufman works quickly to finalize the symposium’s program before heading off to class.
“I really want to bring everyone together,” Horton said.
Horton brought the idea of a research symposium to Crown Point students early in the school year. Students of all grade levels and study interests were invited to develop a poster presentation on topics of their choice.
Some teachers have helped students adapt existing class assignments into research projects. Other students have developed a thesis of interest independent of their school studies they hope can open up a new conversation in the community.
About 70 students are expected to present in the CPHS Research Symposium — some alone and others in pairs or small groups — to bring a total of 45 posters to the community Wednesday in the Crown Point High School Auditorium.
Community leaders, educators and guests from Purdue University Northwest, Governors State University and more have been invited to attend.
Students say they are looking forward to the opportunity to share their knowledge in a professional setting.
"What if you fall in love with that topic after talking to someone who is deeply invested in that topic?" senior Alexis Woodard asked.
Seniors Rebecca Parks and Natalie Sulewski will present on their findings on an increase in the invasive round goby fish population based on their dissections of lake trout stomach contents donated by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Senior Breeann Mild plans to share her research on water quality testing using an EPA Hydrolab tool at Lake Michigan, the Little Calumet River and Cedar Lake, among other places, to collect data she now hopes to share with professional researchers at Bowling Green State University.
All three biomedical science students earned high marks at the NWI Regional Science Fair last month at Valparaiso University and plan to also present their research at the state level.
Other presentations have grown out of personal interest, and even anger.
“It was after the awards season had started for movies,” said junior Anne Gregg, who plans to present on the representative of women creatives in Hollywood. “I went to see ‘Little Women’ and didn’t see Greta Gerwig nominated for anything, and I just got upset. I was like, ‘What if I researched this so I could argue effectively?’”
Senior Mercurio Rivera, who is transgender, plans to present on anti-trans violence and the role of societal awareness and education.
Leaders from LGBTQ Northwest Indiana and the local PFLAG chapter have been invited to attend the symposium, Horton said.
“I’ve never seen anything like this around here,” said Rivera, who moved from Chicago to Crown Point. “My goal in life is to become that representation for people like me.”
Top presenters will be selected to join PNW’s Days of Discovery research event, Horton said.
