Crown Point superintendent finalists to be named soon

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Community School Corp. school board is narrowing its superintendent candidate pool.

The school board plans to conduct interviews with five to seven applicants next week in anticipation of selecting two to three leading candidates by the end of the week, Board President David Warne said.

The school board met in executive session Friday afternoon to review applications received by the first of May.

School board members will work over the weekend to select top candidates from a pool currently in the double digits in size, Warne said. All candidates are from Indiana.

Warne said the board plans to consult with stakeholders and school groups, including administrators and teaching staff, as it continues its superintendent search.

The board has also solicited the help of a superintendent search consultant with the Indiana School Boards Association.

"We think we have a strong candidate pool," Warne said.

The board is looking to fill its superintendent position after placing longtime Crown Point schools leader Teresa Eineman on paid administrative leave in February.