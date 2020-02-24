Crown Point superintendent placed on paid leave; board names acting leader

Joseph Curosh Jr., a Whiting-based attorney representing Eineman, told The Times on Saturday that Eineman learned of the unexpected intention of contract cancellation last week through a letter from the school board’s attorney.

The letter instructed the superintendent to vacate school property and not to contact district employees, Curosh told The Times.

Curosh also told The Times he and his client were on a fact-finding mission to determine the cause of the board’s desire to break contract. Eineman's current contract is effective through Dec. 31, 2021.

Curosh Jr. said the district leader has ushered in a period of excellence for Crown Point schools, and that board members appear to be forcing her out with no just reason.

The Crown Point district has repeatedly received high marks from the state, including the state's high accountability ranking of "A" in 2018 and the naming of six Four Star School designations in the 2017-18 school year.

Under the contract’s termination clause, the Crown Point school board can break contact with at least a year's notice or earlier if both parties agree.